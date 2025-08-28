ADC Raises Alarm Over INEC’s PVC Pre-Registration Figures

28, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expressed concerns over the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) report on new Permanent Voter Card (PVC) pre-registrations, describing the figures as “statistically implausible.” According to INEC’s data, Osun State recorded an astonishing 393,269 pre-registrations in just one week, surpassing the number of new voters added between 2019 and 2023.

Questionable Numbers

The ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, pointed out that the numbers reported for Osun State are not only unusual but also statistically implausible. “Osun has now supposedly registered more people in seven days than it managed to do in an entire electoral cycle of four years,” Abdullahi said. The party also drew attention to broader regional disparities, noting that the South-West alone accounted for 848,359 pre-registrations – about 67 percent of the national total.

Regional Disparities Raise Eyebrows

The ADC highlighted the stark contrast between the South-West and other regions, with the South-East recording only 1,998 registrations and the North-East posting only 6.1 percent of the overall figure. Three states – Osun, Lagos, and Ogun – made up 54.2 percent of all pre-registrations in Nigeria, while five states combined – Ebonyi, Imo, Enugu, Abia, and Adamawa – barely recorded 4,153, or 0.2 percent.

Implications for Electoral Integrity

The ADC’s concerns raise important questions about the potential implications for electoral integrity. If the voter register is compromised, it could undermine the legitimacy of the electoral process and erode public trust in the system. INEC must take these concerns seriously and ensure that the registration process is transparent, credible, and free from manipulation.

Call for Transparency

The ADC’s call for INEC to provide explanations for these figures is a timely reminder of the importance of transparency in the electoral process. As the electoral umpire, INEC has a responsibility to ensure that the process is fair, credible, and transparent. The commission must provide clarity on these figures and take steps to address any concerns raised by stakeholders.

The ADC’s concerns over INEC’s PVC pre-registration figures raise important questions about the integrity of the electoral process. As the foundation of credible elections, the voter register must be protected from any form of manipulation or compromise. INEC must provide explanations for these figures and ensure that the registration process is transparent and credible. The integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process depends on it.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.