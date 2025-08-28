Access Holdings Appoints Innocent Ike as Group CEO, Succeeding Bolaji Agbede

Access Holdings Plc, one of Africa’s leading financial services groups, has announced the appointment of Mr. Innocent Ike as its substantive Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (GMD/CEO), effective August 29, 2025, following regulatory approval.

Mr. Ike succeeds Ms. Bolaji Agbede, who has steered the company as Acting Group CEO for the past 18 months after the passing of the late Group CEO, Herbert Wigwe, in February 2024. In line with regulatory stipulations on minimum years of experience for holding company leadership, Ms. Agbede will revert to her substantive role as Executive Director, Business Support.

Agbede’s Stewardship During Transition

Despite her interim status, Ms. Agbede successfully guided Access Holdings through a turbulent but defining period, ensuring continuity, investor confidence, and operational stability. Among her achievements were:

• Safeguarding workforce stability and managing a seamless leadership transition.

• Executing a ₦351 billion Rights Issue, one of the largest in Nigeria’s financial sector.

• Hosting two Annual General Meetings without disruptions.

Her tenure preserved momentum, reinforced shareholder confidence, and ensured Access Holdings remained competitive across Nigeria’s fast-evolving financial services industry.

Chairman of Access Holdings, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR, praised Agbede’s contributions:

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Innocent Ike as Group CEO. At the same time, we extend our deepest appreciation to Ms. Bolaji Agbede for her outstanding leadership over the past 18 months. Her contributions have been invaluable in navigating the Company through challenges and opportunities. While regulatory requirements necessitate this change, she leaves behind a strong foundation for future growth.”

Innocent Ike: Veteran Banker With Proven Track Record

Mr. Ike brings over 30 years of banking and financial services experience to the role. A first-class graduate of Accounting from the University of Lagos (1988), where he was named Best Graduating Student, Ike is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and a certified IFRS expert.

His career spans leadership roles across corporate, commercial, and public sector banking. At Access Bank, he served for a decade, rising to General Manager before moving on to head Polaris Bank as Managing Director/CEO (2020–2022).

At Polaris, Ike spearheaded the rollout of VULTe, the bank’s award-winning digital banking platform, which secured BusinessDay’s BAFI Digital Bank of the Year and Nigerian Fintech Digital Bank of the Year awards in 2021 and 2022.

Vision for Access Holdings

On his appointment, Mr. Ike expressed gratitude and outlined his commitment to consolidating Access Holdings’ legacy of innovation and growth:

“I am deeply honoured to assume the role of Group Managing Director/CEO of Access Holdings. Working with the exceptional team at Access, I am committed to building on the strong legacies of Herbert Wigwe and Bolaji Agbede, while steering our vision to deliver outstanding value to shareholders and all stakeholders.”

Outlook

Access Holdings has in recent years evolved from a Nigerian bank into a pan-African financial powerhouse, with operations spanning banking, payments, pensions, insurance, and asset management across multiple African markets and international financial hubs.

With Ike’s leadership, analysts say the Group is strategically positioned to consolidate its ambition of becoming the world’s most respected African financial services group, leveraging digital innovation, regional expansion, and strong governance to drive long-term growth.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.