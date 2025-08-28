📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Climate change

80% of Lagos Shoreline Lost in 50 Years as Ocean Surges Swallow Coastal Communities

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Naija247news – Lagos, Nigeria, Aug. 27, 2025 – On a June morning, the ocean surged through Apakin, one of Lagos’ last indigenous coastal communities, sweeping away fishing boats, nets, and even graves. The settlement, home to roughly 3,000 people, is witnessing homes and livelihoods vanish to rising seas, leaving residents desperate and fearful for the future of their ancestral land.

Local chief Abimbola Iyowun pointed to the ocean where his house—and his father’s—once stood.

“We only have two graves left from my father’s lineage. We’ve been trying to move them, but we haven’t found the place to move them to,” he said.

Over the past five decades, about 80% of Lagos’ shoreline has been lost, according to a 2022 study in the Journal of African Earth Sciences. Researchers attributed the erosion primarily to the construction of deepwater ports along the Bight of Benin.

While Apakin is among the worst-hit communities, Lagos has more than a dozen settlements grappling with the impact of rising seas. Coconut farms, once a defining feature of the land, have largely disappeared, with a final 50-metre stretch of trees lost four years ago. The building Iyowun used as a palace when he became village head three years ago has also been swept away.

Lagos State acknowledges that rising seas are the biggest long-term climate threat to the city. However, environmentalists argue that government-backed projects, such as the Dangote Oil Refinery and various deep-sea ports, have accelerated the erosion.

“A lot of dredging is happening, which is pushing water in the direction of communities, swallowing communities,” said environmentalist Philip Jakpor.

Activists also critique the global response to the crisis. Akinbode Oluwafemi, a Nigerian environmental campaigner, noted that the Living Lands Charter adopted at the 2022 Commonwealth Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, remains non-binding and unenforced.

“The Kigali Declaration acknowledges human factors that will worsen climate change. However, it did not expressly adopt any clear resolution in terms of bringing corporations that are causing climate change into accountability,” Oluwafemi said.

For Apakin residents, the challenge is immediate and existential. As the ocean encroaches, centuries of culture, history, and livelihood are at risk of being swallowed by the rising waters, raising urgent questions about both local and global responsibility in safeguarding Africa’s coastal communities.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
CBN Aligns with SWIFT: All Nigerian Banks Transactions Must Use ISO 20022, Geo-Tagged Terminals by 2025
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

CBN Aligns with SWIFT: All Nigerian Banks Transactions Must Use ISO 20022, Geo-Tagged Terminals by 2025

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all licensed financial institutions and payment service operators to fully adopt the ISO 20022 messaging standard for both domestic and international transactions by October 31, 2025. This...

Savannah Energy Posts $147.3M Revenue, 37% Jump in Cash Collections in 7M 2025

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Naija247news – August 27, 2025 – Savannah Energy PLC, the British independent energy company with operations across Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon, and Chad, has released its unaudited trading and operational update covering the first seven months...

Lafarge Africa Launches EcoCrete, Nigeria’s First Low-Carbon Ready-Mix Concrete

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news – Lagos, Aug. 27, 2025 – Lafarge Africa Plc, a subsidiary of Holcim Group and one of Nigeria’s leading sustainable building solutions providers, has unveiled EcoCrete, the country’s first low-carbon ready-mix concrete. The innovative...

Access Holdings Restructures Board as Roosevelt Ogbonna Steps Down as Non-Executive Director to Comply with CBN Corporate Governance Rules

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Naija247news – Lagos, Aug. 27, 2025 – Access Holdings Plc has announced the resignation of Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna from its Board of Directors in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s 2023 Corporate Governance Guidelines...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

CBN Aligns with SWIFT: All Nigerian Banks Transactions Must Use ISO 20022, Geo-Tagged Terminals by 2025

Banking & Finance 0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all licensed financial institutions and payment service operators to fully adopt the ISO 20022 messaging standard for both domestic and international transactions by October 31, 2025. This...

Savannah Energy Posts $147.3M Revenue, 37% Jump in Cash Collections in 7M 2025

Quoted Companies 0
Naija247news – August 27, 2025 – Savannah Energy PLC, the British independent energy company with operations across Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon, and Chad, has released its unaudited trading and operational update covering the first seven months...

Lafarge Africa Launches EcoCrete, Nigeria’s First Low-Carbon Ready-Mix Concrete

Top Stories 0
Naija247news – Lagos, Aug. 27, 2025 – Lafarge Africa Plc, a subsidiary of Holcim Group and one of Nigeria’s leading sustainable building solutions providers, has unveiled EcoCrete, the country’s first low-carbon ready-mix concrete. The innovative...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp