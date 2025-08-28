80% of Lagos Shoreline Lost in 50 Years as Ocean Surges Swallow Coastal Communities

Naija247news – Lagos, Nigeria, Aug. 27, 2025 – On a June morning, the ocean surged through Apakin, one of Lagos’ last indigenous coastal communities, sweeping away fishing boats, nets, and even graves. The settlement, home to roughly 3,000 people, is witnessing homes and livelihoods vanish to rising seas, leaving residents desperate and fearful for the future of their ancestral land.

Local chief Abimbola Iyowun pointed to the ocean where his house—and his father’s—once stood.

“We only have two graves left from my father’s lineage. We’ve been trying to move them, but we haven’t found the place to move them to,” he said.

Over the past five decades, about 80% of Lagos’ shoreline has been lost, according to a 2022 study in the Journal of African Earth Sciences. Researchers attributed the erosion primarily to the construction of deepwater ports along the Bight of Benin.

While Apakin is among the worst-hit communities, Lagos has more than a dozen settlements grappling with the impact of rising seas. Coconut farms, once a defining feature of the land, have largely disappeared, with a final 50-metre stretch of trees lost four years ago. The building Iyowun used as a palace when he became village head three years ago has also been swept away.

Lagos State acknowledges that rising seas are the biggest long-term climate threat to the city. However, environmentalists argue that government-backed projects, such as the Dangote Oil Refinery and various deep-sea ports, have accelerated the erosion.

“A lot of dredging is happening, which is pushing water in the direction of communities, swallowing communities,” said environmentalist Philip Jakpor.

Activists also critique the global response to the crisis. Akinbode Oluwafemi, a Nigerian environmental campaigner, noted that the Living Lands Charter adopted at the 2022 Commonwealth Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, remains non-binding and unenforced.

“The Kigali Declaration acknowledges human factors that will worsen climate change. However, it did not expressly adopt any clear resolution in terms of bringing corporations that are causing climate change into accountability,” Oluwafemi said.

For Apakin residents, the challenge is immediate and existential. As the ocean encroaches, centuries of culture, history, and livelihood are at risk of being swallowed by the rising waters, raising urgent questions about both local and global responsibility in safeguarding Africa’s coastal communities.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.