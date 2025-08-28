2027: Amaechi Declares for ADC Presidential Ticket, Vows to Challenge Tinubu

Naija247news reports that former Minister of Transportation and ex-Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has declared his intention to contest the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections, asserting that he has no plans to step down for any aspirant.

Naija247news gathered that Amaechi made the declaration during a media interaction in Kano on Wednesday, where he stated emphatically that he would run in the ADC primary with the aim of clinching the ticket to face President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the next presidential election.

“I will contest the ADC presidential primary, and by God’s grace, I hope to win so that I can face Tinubu in 2027,” Amaechi stated. “I am not stepping down for anyone. Let the people decide who they want to lead.”

Naija247news understands that Amaechi believes his experience and national appeal place him ahead of other contenders, including the incumbent president. He argued that his southern roots position him as a candidate of unity, free from the ethnic fault lines that continue to divide the country.

“If you look at all those aspiring, including Tinubu, who is better prepared than I am? My candidacy offers unity because I come from the south, and we are not in conflict with any region,” Amaechi added.

According to Naija247news, Amaechi also dismissed speculation that his political relevance in Rivers State has waned, especially in the face of influence from former governor and FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

“Recently, when I visited Rivers to inaugurate the ADC, the turnout was massive from the airport to the venue, and nobody paid for that mobilisation. That should tell you where the people stand,” he said.

Naija247news reports that the former APC chieftain also criticized the Tinubu administration, saying that Nigerians are weary of its leadership and that the public mood is shifting rapidly toward change.

“Whether the government wants to conduct credible elections or not, one thing is certain: time is up,” Amaechi said. “Nigerians are tired because no one is happy under Tinubu, not even in Rivers or across the south. People are suffering everywhere.”

Naija247news understands that Amaechi officially left the APC last month, citing his lack of confidence in Tinubu’s leadership capacity. His entry into the ADC race follows a similar declaration by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is also aligned with the ADC coalition.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.