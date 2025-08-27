Tinubu Hails ₦300 Trillion Capital Market Target as NGX Values Triple Under His Reforms

Naija247news – São Paulo, Brazil – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) has commended the remarkable growth of Nigeria’s capital market since he assumed office over two years ago, describing it as “a clear reflection of investor confidence” in his administration’s economic reforms.

The President gave the remarks yesterday in São Paulo, Brazil, during a high-level interaction with the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, and the Board of Directors of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) Plc, on the sidelines of his State Visit to Brazil.

Tinubu noted that market capitalization has surged while trading volumes have nearly tripled since May 2023, broadening investment opportunities for both Nigerians and international investors.

“Nigeria’s markets must be a trusted engine of enterprise and prosperity. My government will continue to pursue reforms that unlock capital, protect investors, and drive innovation, so that our economy works for every Nigerian,” Tinubu said.

A ₦300 Trillion Ambition

SEC DG Dr. Emomotimi Agama applauded the signing of the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, describing it as “one of Africa’s most comprehensive capital market frameworks.” He projected that the law would propel Nigeria toward a ₦300 trillion market size while ensuring wealth distribution through stronger investor protection and regulatory clarity.

NGX Praises Reforms, Seeks More Listings

Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, Chairman of NGX Group, said volumes and market value have nearly tripled since Tinubu’s administration began. He urged the government to fast-track the listing of major state-owned enterprises—particularly NNPC Limited—to deepen liquidity and broaden investor participation.

Kwairanga also recommended tax incentives for listed companies, noting that such measures would encourage more Nigerian firms to go public, enhance corporate governance, and stimulate wealth creation.

“The Nigerian capital market remains shallow compared to peers, with market cap at just one quarter of GDP, versus more than 100% in South Africa and the U.S. Expanding listings and incentives will close this gap,” Kwairanga argued.

He further invited the President to visit the NGX trading floor in Lagos to celebrate the achievements under his reforms.

Industry Voices on Growth Path

Temi Popoola, CEO of NGX Group, highlighted the need to modernize market infrastructure, expand product innovation, and boost retail participation through digital channels to position Nigeria as a global investment hub.

NGX Director Nonso Okpala emphasized that exchange rate stability and fiscal predictability under the Renewed Hope Agenda are helping attract both domestic and foreign investment. He called on other Nigerian companies to embrace listing on the NGX as a pathway to democratizing wealth.

Market Context

• Market capitalization has nearly tripled since mid-2023 under Tinubu’s reforms.

• ISA 2025 is projected to boost the market to ₦300 trillion in value.

• NGX market capitalization currently stands at approx. ₦65–70 trillion, up from about ₦25 trillion in May 2023.

• Nigeria’s capital market capitalization-to-GDP ratio is ~25%, compared to >100% in South Africa and the U.S.

The Bigger Picture

President Tinubu’s reforms—covering FX liberalization, oil & gas sector restructuring, and fiscal policy adjustments—have repositioned the capital market as a barometer of investor sentiment. However, stakeholders stress that sustaining momentum will require structural reforms: SOE listings, digital inclusion, and stronger tax incentives for corporate transparency.

With ISA 2025 now law and market indices surging, Nigeria is signaling its intent to become Africa’s premier investment hub—but the path to ₦300 trillion will demand both government commitment and private sector trust.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.