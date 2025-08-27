📰 Naija247News Headlines
Politics & Governance

Taraba PDP Youths Reject Bye-Election Outcome, Allege Electoral Fraud

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

27, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Karim 1 Constituency, Taraba State, has rejected the outcome of the August 16 bye-election, citing widespread electoral fraud, violence, and manipulation. The group’s rejection of the election result has sparked concerns about the credibility of the electoral process in the state.

Allegations of Electoral Malpractice

According to the PDP youths, the election was marred by incidents of voter intimidation, vote-buying, and result manipulation. They specifically cited irregularities in Bikwin Ward, Karim A, Bandawa in Karim B Ward, and Jen-Petel in Jen Ardido Ward. The youths claimed that PDP agents were attacked and driven away from collation centers, while results were allegedly tampered with in favor of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Led by its chairman, Obed Titus Loh, the PDP youths described the declared victory of the APC as “fraudulent” and “a stain on Nigeria’s democracy.”

Collusion Allegations

The PDP youths also accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies of colluding with APC operatives to subvert the will of the people. This allegation has raised questions about the role of INEC in ensuring free and fair elections in the country. “This rejection is not just political; it is moral, democratic, and constitutional,” the group declared.

Implications for Democracy

The PDP youths’ rejection of the bye-election outcome highlights the challenges facing Nigeria’s democracy. Electoral malpractices and manipulation undermine the legitimacy of elected officials and erode trust in the electoral process. If left unchecked, these practices can have far-reaching consequences for the country’s democratic development.

Call for Investigation

The PDP youths’ allegations warrant a thorough investigation to determine the facts surrounding the bye-election. The investigation should examine the role of INEC, security agencies, and the APC in the election process. A transparent and impartial investigation will help to restore confidence in the electoral process and ensure that the will of the people is respected.

The rejection of the bye-election outcome by the PDP youths in Taraba State highlights the need for electoral reforms in Nigeria. The allegations of electoral malpractice and collusion between INEC and the APC are serious and require thorough investigation. As the country moves towards the 2027 general elections, it is essential that the electoral process is transparent, free, and fair to ensure the credibility of the outcome.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

