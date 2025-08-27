Savannah Energy Posts $147.3M Revenue, 37% Jump in Cash Collections in 7M 2025

Naija247news – August 27, 2025 – Savannah Energy PLC, the British independent energy company with operations across Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon, and Chad, has released its unaudited trading and operational update covering the first seven months of 2025. The company reported solid revenue growth, improved cash collections, stronger liquidity, and progress on its drilling and renewables pipeline, underscoring its ambition to play a larger role in Africa’s evolving energy landscape.

Revenues and Cash Flow

Savannah posted total revenues of $147.3 million for the January–July period, up 4% from $142.1 million recorded in the same period of 2024. More significantly, cash collections surged by 37% year-on-year to $219.2 million, compared with $160 million in 2024.

As at July 31, the company reported a cash balance of $93.7 million, almost tripling from $32.6 million at the end of 2024. Net debt stood at $591.9 million, an improvement from $636.9 million at the close of last year. Savannah also reduced outstanding trade receivables to $476.4 million, a 12% year-on-year improvement.

The company stressed that only 6% of its total debt is recourse to Savannah itself, with the majority ring-fenced at subsidiary level and therefore non-recourse.

Production Update

Average gross daily production during the period was 21,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), of which gas accounted for 86%. This compares with 24,300 boepd in the same period last year.

Savannah’s Stubb Creek oil field in Nigeria reported output of 3,200 barrels per day, representing a 20% increase from 2024 levels. The company confirmed that its planned 18-month expansion programme is on track to lift production to 4,700 barrels per day.

At the Uquo gas field, Savannah signed a turnkey contract for two new wells. Drilling at Uquo North East (NE) is scheduled to begin in January 2026, with first gas expected by the end of Q1 2026. The well is forecast to deliver up to 80 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMscfpd). Exploration work at Uquo South is also being advanced, targeting 131 billion standard cubic feet of prospective gas resources.

In addition, the company has successfully completed the Uquo compression project under budget, spending 10% less than the original $45 million allocation. The project is expected to maximize throughput from both new and existing gas wells, ensuring stable long-term supply to customers.

Debt Refinancing

A major focus for Savannah in 2025 has been its balance sheet restructuring. The company’s Nigerian gas subsidiary, Accugas, is finalizing an agreement with five Nigerian banks to increase its Naira-denominated facility to ₦772 billion (approx. $503 million).

Proceeds from the facility will be used to fully retire the outstanding c.$200 million US dollar-denominated debt in the second half of 2025. The refinancing will not only lower the company’s forex risk but also align debt service obligations with the local-currency revenues generated by its Nigerian gas business.

Renewables and Power Projects

Beyond hydrocarbons, Savannah continues to invest in the future of clean and hybrid energy in Africa. The company is advancing a 696 MW pipeline of renewable and hybrid power projects across West and Central Africa.

In Niger, its flagship Parc Eolien de la Tarka wind farm project (up to 250 MW capacity) has been designated a government priority project. An Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) is expected to be submitted in the second half of 2025. Savannah is working with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (USDFC) to secure development finance.

In Cameroon, the company is making progress on the Bini a Warak hydro and solar hybrid project (up to 95 MW). Discussions with the government are underway to convert the 2023 Memorandum of Understanding into a formal Joint Development Agreement, a move that will accelerate project execution.

CEO’s Outlook

Commenting on the results, Savannah’s Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Knott, said:

“2025 continues to be an exciting year for the business. We have delivered revenue growth, a 37% increase in cash collections, improved trade receivables, and strong progress on our drilling, refinancing, and power development objectives. With Stubb Creek expansion on track, Uquo NE drilling commencing in early 2026, and significant momentum in our renewables pipeline, we remain focused on delivering against our nine strategic priorities for the year.”

Context and Outlook

Savannah Energy, listed on London’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM), has steadily positioned itself as a critical supplier of energy in Nigeria and West Africa, providing gas that powers up to 15% of Nigeria’s grid electricity supply. The company has also diversified into renewables to align with the global push for decarbonisation, while maintaining strong ties with African governments seeking to expand energy access.

With a healthier cash balance, progress in debt refinancing, and a strong pipeline of oil, gas, and renewable projects, Savannah Energy is setting the stage for long-term growth, while balancing shareholder returns with investments in Africa’s energy transition.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.