PenCom Recovers N4.57bn from Defaulting Employers in One Year

Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has recovered a total of N4.57 billion from defaulting employers between the first quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, according to data released by the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp).

Mr. Oguche Agudah, Chief Executive Officer of PenOp, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos, noting that the figure comprised N2.12 billion in outstanding pension contributions and N2.45 billion in penalties.

The recoveries followed enforcement actions against 138 defaulting employers who had failed to remit pension funds as required by the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Stronger Enforcement, Fewer Defaulters

Agudah stressed that the recoveries underline the regulator’s commitment to safeguarding workers’ retirement savings.

“This is evidence that enforcement continues to safeguard workers’ retirement savings,” he said.

“The next step is shifting from episodic crackdowns to durable prevention through real-time monitoring, tougher sanctions for chronic defaulters, and stronger employer education.”

He emphasized that all employers with three or more staff are legally required to remit pensions on behalf of employees, while urging workers to use whistleblowing channels to report non-compliance.

Breakdown of Recoveries

A review of the enforcement exercise revealed quarterly variations:

• Q1 2024: N751.51m (contributions) + N1.44bn (penalties)

• Mid-2024: Recoveries slowed.

• Q4 2024: Activities picked up again.

• Q1 2025: N972.12m (contributions) + N381.88m (penalties) from 19 employers.

Although Q1 2025 was not the highest in overall recovery, it delivered the strongest principal contribution of the five-quarter period, averaging N71m per employer compared with about N63m in the same quarter of 2024.

Agudah noted that the data reflects progress in tackling larger, more material cases, even as the number of defaulting employers declined.

Outlook

Industry watchers believe the trend signals growing compliance in the pension industry, with regulators moving from recovery to prevention and deterrence.

With over 10 million Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) under management, consistent remittances remain vital to strengthening Nigeria’s pension system and restoring workers’ confidence in their retirement security.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.