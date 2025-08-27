📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Pension & Retirement

PenCom Recovers N4.57bn from Defaulting Employers in One Year

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has recovered a total of N4.57 billion from defaulting employers between the first quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, according to data released by the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp).

Mr. Oguche Agudah, Chief Executive Officer of PenOp, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos, noting that the figure comprised N2.12 billion in outstanding pension contributions and N2.45 billion in penalties.

The recoveries followed enforcement actions against 138 defaulting employers who had failed to remit pension funds as required by the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Stronger Enforcement, Fewer Defaulters
Agudah stressed that the recoveries underline the regulator’s commitment to safeguarding workers’ retirement savings.

“This is evidence that enforcement continues to safeguard workers’ retirement savings,” he said.
“The next step is shifting from episodic crackdowns to durable prevention through real-time monitoring, tougher sanctions for chronic defaulters, and stronger employer education.”

He emphasized that all employers with three or more staff are legally required to remit pensions on behalf of employees, while urging workers to use whistleblowing channels to report non-compliance.

Breakdown of Recoveries
A review of the enforcement exercise revealed quarterly variations:
• Q1 2024: N751.51m (contributions) + N1.44bn (penalties)
• Mid-2024: Recoveries slowed.
• Q4 2024: Activities picked up again.
• Q1 2025: N972.12m (contributions) + N381.88m (penalties) from 19 employers.

Although Q1 2025 was not the highest in overall recovery, it delivered the strongest principal contribution of the five-quarter period, averaging N71m per employer compared with about N63m in the same quarter of 2024.

Agudah noted that the data reflects progress in tackling larger, more material cases, even as the number of defaulting employers declined.

Outlook
Industry watchers believe the trend signals growing compliance in the pension industry, with regulators moving from recovery to prevention and deterrence.

With over 10 million Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) under management, consistent remittances remain vital to strengthening Nigeria’s pension system and restoring workers’ confidence in their retirement security.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
FAAC Disburses Record N2trn in August as Fiscal Reforms Boost Revenue
Next article
Nigeria Is the Next Frontier for Global Investments – LCCI President Idahosa
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Trump Administration Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Reinstate Foreign Aid Freeze

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
(Reuters/Naija247news) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has asked the Supreme Court to intervene in its push to withhold billions of dollars in foreign aid, after lower courts blocked his funding freeze. In an...

Nigeria Is the Next Frontier for Global Investments – LCCI President Idahosa

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – The President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, has declared Nigeria as the next frontier for global investments, urging international investors to take...

FAAC Disburses Record N2trn in August as Fiscal Reforms Boost Revenue

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has announced that total revenue disbursements to the three tiers of government in August 2025 (from July revenue) rose by 10% month-on-month (MoM)...

IFC, IMF Outline Pathways for Nigeria’s Growth: Agriculture, ICT, Energy, and Reforms in Focus

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s vast agricultural resources present a golden opportunity for industrialisation, food security, and mass job creation, according to Mr. Christian Mulamula, Principal Country Officer of the International Finance Corporation...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Trump Administration Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Reinstate Foreign Aid Freeze

Geopolitics 0
(Reuters/Naija247news) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has asked the Supreme Court to intervene in its push to withhold billions of dollars in foreign aid, after lower courts blocked his funding freeze. In an...

Nigeria Is the Next Frontier for Global Investments – LCCI President Idahosa

News Analysis 0
Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – The President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, has declared Nigeria as the next frontier for global investments, urging international investors to take...

FAAC Disburses Record N2trn in August as Fiscal Reforms Boost Revenue

News Analysis 0
Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has announced that total revenue disbursements to the three tiers of government in August 2025 (from July revenue) rose by 10% month-on-month (MoM)...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp