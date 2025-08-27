PDP’s 2027 Zoning Decision Draws Fire from Dele Momodu

27, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Prominent publisher and politician Dele Momodu has lambasted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its decision to zone the 2027 presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria. In a scathing critique, Momodu described the move as “the most reckless decision in the history of our nascent democracy”.

A Step Backwards

Momodu accused the PDP of “shooting itself in the leg” by succumbing to what he termed “cheap and puerile blackmail” from opposition figures allegedly working with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). According to him, this decision undermines the party’s chances of winning the presidency in 2027. Momodu’s criticism is rooted in his belief that the PDP’s zoning decision is unfair and detrimental to the party’s prospects.

Implications of the Decision

The PDP’s decision to zone the 2027 presidential ticket to the South has sparked controversy, with some stakeholders questioning the party’s motives. A scholar has warned that the APC and PDP risk backlash for excluding the North from their presidential aspirations. This sentiment echoes Momodu’s concerns about the PDP’s zoning decision and its potential consequences.

PDP’s Internal Struggles

The party’s internal struggles are evident in the backlash against the zoning decision. Some members have expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s leadership, citing a lack of transparency and inclusivity in the decision-making process. This discontent could lead to further divisions within the party, potentially weakening its chances in the 2027 elections.

Future Prospects

As the 2027 elections draw closer, the PDP’s zoning decision will likely play a significant role in shaping the party’s prospects. If the party fails to address the concerns of its members and the broader electorate, it may struggle to regain momentum and present a united front against its opponents. The PDP’s ability to navigate these challenges will be crucial in determining its success in the upcoming elections.

Dele Momodu’s rebuke of the PDP’s zoning decision highlights the party’s internal struggles and the challenges it faces in presenting a united front ahead of the 2027 elections. As the political landscape in Nigeria continues to evolve, the PDP’s decision will likely have far-reaching implications for the party’s prospects.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.