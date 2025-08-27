📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

PDP Dismisses Claims of Zoning Decision Being Wike’s Glorification

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

27, August 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied allegations that its decision to zone the 2027 presidential ticket to the South was meant to glorify Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. According to the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the move was aimed at strengthening the party and ensuring stability. Ologunagba emphasized that the decision was not about vindicating any individual but rather about fairness and unity within the party.

 

*PDP’s Repositioning Efforts*

 

Ologunagba also addressed concerns about the party’s state, dismissing claims that it was in an “intensive care unit.” He attributed the party’s challenges to normal organizational issues and stated that the PDP had “recalibrated” to reposition itself ahead of the 2027 polls. According to him, the party has the capacity to reorganize and take charge of its internal affairs during challenging periods.

 

*Party Unity*

 

The PDP spokesperson stressed that the zoning decision was in line with the party’s founding principle of rotating the presidency between the North and South. He added that all stakeholders, including the PDP Governors’ Forum, National Executive Committee (NEC), Board of Trustees (BoT), and state chapters, were united behind the resolution. The party’s decision was reportedly made to maintain stability and fairness, with positions in the North and South retained as they are, and the presidency zoned to the South.

 

*Renewed Unity and Excitement*

 

Ologunagba highlighted that the party’s recent decisions and actions have led to renewed unity and excitement within the PDP. He attributed this development to the party’s efforts to review its processes, identify gaps, and make necessary adjustments after the 2023 elections. According to him, Nigerians are now witnessing a more united and energized PDP.

Looking Ahead

As the PDP moves forward, it will be essential for the party to maintain its unity and focus on its repositioning efforts. With the 2027 general elections on the horizon, the party’s ability to present a strong and cohesive front will be critical to its chances of success. The PDP’s zoning decision may have sparked debate, but it has also provided an opportunity for the party to rally behind a common goal.

The PDP’s decision to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South has sparked discussions within the party and beyond. While some may view it as a strategic move, others may see it as a necessary step towards party unity and stability. As the party prepares for the 2027 polls, its ability to navigate internal challenges and present a united front will be crucial to its success.

(www.naija247news.com)

 

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Taraba PDP Youths Reject Bye-Election Outcome, Allege Electoral Fraud
Next article
Jonathan Not Out of PDP, Says Party
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria, Brazil Eye Stronger Trade Ties as $10bn+ Investment Potential Unlocked at Citi São Paulo Roundtable

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news – In a bold push to attract foreign capital and deepen South-South cooperation, Nigeria’s Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, on Tuesday led a high-powered economic delegation to a business...

Jonathan Not Out of PDP, Says Party

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
27, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied reports that former President Goodluck Jonathan has resigned from the party. Despite speculations and rumors suggesting otherwise, the PDP insists that Jonathan is...

Taraba PDP Youths Reject Bye-Election Outcome, Allege Electoral Fraud

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
27, August 2025/Naija 247 news The youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Karim 1 Constituency, Taraba State, has rejected the outcome of the August 16 bye-election, citing widespread electoral fraud, violence, and...

CAN Urges Nigerians to Participate in CVR Exercise

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
27, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory has called on Nigerians to take an active part in the ongoing Continuous Voter...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigeria, Brazil Eye Stronger Trade Ties as $10bn+ Investment Potential Unlocked at Citi São Paulo Roundtable

Analysis 0
Naija247news – In a bold push to attract foreign capital and deepen South-South cooperation, Nigeria’s Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, on Tuesday led a high-powered economic delegation to a business...

Jonathan Not Out of PDP, Says Party

Politics & Governance 0
27, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied reports that former President Goodluck Jonathan has resigned from the party. Despite speculations and rumors suggesting otherwise, the PDP insists that Jonathan is...

Taraba PDP Youths Reject Bye-Election Outcome, Allege Electoral Fraud

Politics & Governance 0
27, August 2025/Naija 247 news The youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Karim 1 Constituency, Taraba State, has rejected the outcome of the August 16 bye-election, citing widespread electoral fraud, violence, and...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp