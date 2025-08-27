PDP Dismisses Claims of Zoning Decision Being Wike’s Glorification

27, August 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied allegations that its decision to zone the 2027 presidential ticket to the South was meant to glorify Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. According to the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the move was aimed at strengthening the party and ensuring stability. Ologunagba emphasized that the decision was not about vindicating any individual but rather about fairness and unity within the party.

*PDP’s Repositioning Efforts*

Ologunagba also addressed concerns about the party’s state, dismissing claims that it was in an “intensive care unit.” He attributed the party’s challenges to normal organizational issues and stated that the PDP had “recalibrated” to reposition itself ahead of the 2027 polls. According to him, the party has the capacity to reorganize and take charge of its internal affairs during challenging periods.

*Party Unity*

The PDP spokesperson stressed that the zoning decision was in line with the party’s founding principle of rotating the presidency between the North and South. He added that all stakeholders, including the PDP Governors’ Forum, National Executive Committee (NEC), Board of Trustees (BoT), and state chapters, were united behind the resolution. The party’s decision was reportedly made to maintain stability and fairness, with positions in the North and South retained as they are, and the presidency zoned to the South.

*Renewed Unity and Excitement*

Ologunagba highlighted that the party’s recent decisions and actions have led to renewed unity and excitement within the PDP. He attributed this development to the party’s efforts to review its processes, identify gaps, and make necessary adjustments after the 2023 elections. According to him, Nigerians are now witnessing a more united and energized PDP.

Looking Ahead

As the PDP moves forward, it will be essential for the party to maintain its unity and focus on its repositioning efforts. With the 2027 general elections on the horizon, the party’s ability to present a strong and cohesive front will be critical to its chances of success. The PDP’s zoning decision may have sparked debate, but it has also provided an opportunity for the party to rally behind a common goal.

The PDP’s decision to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South has sparked discussions within the party and beyond. While some may view it as a strategic move, others may see it as a necessary step towards party unity and stability. As the party prepares for the 2027 polls, its ability to navigate internal challenges and present a united front will be crucial to its success.

