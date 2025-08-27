Northern Stakeholders Slam PDP’s 2027 Zoning Decision

27, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) decision to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South has sparked widespread criticism from Northern stakeholders. They argue that the move is unjust, undemocratic, and a betrayal of the North’s decades-long loyalty to the party. This development has raised questions about the party’s prospects in the upcoming elections.

Northern Youths Speak Out

The Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations (JACON) has rejected the PDP’s zoning decision, warning that it could have “grave consequences” for the party in the forthcoming elections. According to JACON, the North has only held the presidency for two and a half years, compared to 13 and a half years enjoyed by the South under the party’s rule. This sentiment is echoed by other Northern groups, who believe that the PDP’s decision is a slap in the face to the North.

PDP’s Decision Sparks Controversy

The PDP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved that the South should produce the next presidential candidate of the party. However, this decision has been met with opposition from Northern stakeholders, who argue that it is unconstitutional and strategically dangerous. Some PDP members, including former Deputy National Chairman Chief Bode George, have defended the zoning decision, while others have expressed dissatisfaction.

Implications for PDP

The PDP’s decision to zone its presidential ticket to the South could have significant implications for the party’s prospects in the 2027 elections. The party may lose support in the North, which could ultimately affect its chances of winning the presidency. As the PDP navigates these challenges, it remains to be seen how the party will address the concerns of its Northern members and stakeholders.

Northern Leaders’ Reaction

Some Northern leaders have vowed to speak against the PDP’s decision with their votes in 2027. They argue that the party’s decision is a form of marginalization and that the North deserves better representation. The Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement (GHSM) has also rejected the zoning decision, describing it as unconstitutional and strategically dangerous.

Southern Candidates Being Eyed

Despite the opposition from Northern stakeholders, some Northern leaders are reportedly shopping for a credible and salable Southern candidate to support. Former President Jonathan and Mr. Peter Obi are among those being eyed. This development suggests that some Northern leaders are willing to work with a Southern candidate, despite their initial reservations about the zoning decision.

ADC’s Reaction

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has flayed the PDP and APC for taking a position on zoning their presidential tickets two years to the poll. According to the ADC, this move shows that the two parties don’t care about addressing the plights of Nigerians. This criticism adds to the growing list of challenges facing the PDP and APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

The PDP’s decision to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South has sparked widespread controversy and opposition from Northern stakeholders. As the party grapples with internal divisions and external pressures, its ability to present a united front will be crucial in determining its success. The PDP’s decision will likely have far-reaching implications for the party’s prospects and the broader Nigerian political landscape.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.