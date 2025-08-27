“Nigeria’s August Bond Auction Records 1.34x Bid-to-Offer, Down Sharply from 3.76x in July”

📰 Naija247News Headlines
Bond Market

By: Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria’s Bond Market Weakens as DMO Records Lower Subscription at August Auction

Naija247news – Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 – Investor appetite for Nigeria’s Federal Government debt instruments softened in August as the Debt Management Office (DMO) concluded its monthly bond auction on Monday with weaker demand despite doubling the offer size.

The DMO offered ₦200 billion in FGN bonds—twice the ₦100 billion placed on the block in July—but total bids amounted to just ₦268.2 billion, resulting in a bid-to-offer ratio of 1.34x. This was a sharp drop from 3.76x in the previous month when subscriptions reached ₦300.7 billion.

At the end of the auction, the government raised only ₦136.2 billion, compared with ₦185.9 billion in July, underlining tightening market liquidity and rising yield expectations.

Strong Appetite for Longer Tenor Despite Rising Yields

As has become typical in recent auctions, the reopened June 2032 bond attracted the highest investor interest, with subscriptions hitting ₦165.8 billion, far surpassing the ₦100 billion on offer. Ultimately, the DMO allotted ₦90.2 billion of the paper.

However, the price of borrowing for the government is rising. The marginal rate on the June 2032 benchmark bond jumped to 18.00%, up sharply from 15.90% at the last auction.

The newly introduced August 2030 (5-year tenor) also drew robust demand, receiving subscriptions worth ₦102.4 billion, slightly higher than the ₦100 billion offered. Nevertheless, only ₦46.01 billion was allotted at a marginal rate of 17.95%.

Domestic Market as Primary Funding Source

So far in 2025, the DMO has raised nearly ₦3.0 trillion from domestic bond auctions in the first eight months of the year, as the government leans heavily on the local debt market to plug its fiscal financing gap.

This financing strategy has been shaped by a hostile global investment climate. The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has kept policy rates restrictive all year, citing persistent inflationary pressures. Global uncertainties, including President Donald Trump’s renewed tariff wars, have further reduced Nigeria’s access to external concessional financing, forcing the DMO to look inward.

Market Outlook

Analysts at FBNQuest Research believe bond market activity in the coming months will hinge on three factors:
1. The volume of fresh issuances by the DMO.
2. The level of system liquidity, particularly in the banking sector.
3. The trajectory of yields, which remain elevated as investors demand higher compensation for inflation risk.

With inflation still running in double digits and external borrowing costs elevated, the federal government’s reliance on domestic debt markets is expected to intensify, potentially leading to further upward pressure on yields.

