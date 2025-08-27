Nigerians Shun U.S. Travel as Airfares Soar 100% Amid Trump Visa Restrictions – A Costly Diplomatic Presence

Once a prime summer destination for Nigerians, the United States is witnessing a sharp decline in visitors from Nigeria due to skyrocketing airfares and stringent visa policies under the Trump administration.

Air travel for Nigerians to the U.S. has become prohibitively expensive. Economy class tickets from Lagos to Houston, for instance, have surged from N1.5 million last year to between N2.7 million and N3.9 million, depending on the airline. Business class fares have jumped from N7 million to between N10 million and N11.5 million. Similar patterns are observed on routes to New York and Washington D.C., where economy fares now range from N2.7 million to N5.3 million, while business class tickets soar as high as N10.8 million.

The spike in fares comes on top of restrictive visa policies, making U.S. travel less feasible for ordinary Nigerians. The Trump administration’s reforms include ending birthright citizenship, mass deportation orders, social media screening requirements, visa reciprocity revisions, suspension of the Dropbox service, and the introduction of visa bonds. These measures have created both uncertainty and frustration among travelers.

Travel Agents Weigh In

Susan Akporaiye, CEO of Topaz Travels and Tours and former president of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA), told Naija247news that low traffic is largely due to high fares.

“The three-month visa policy has not fully impacted travel yet because most travelers with five-year visas can still use them. The slow traffic into the U.S. is mainly due to the prohibitive cost of fares, and people are weighing their options,” Akporaiye said.

She added that even those with visas are skeptical about entering the U.S., uncertain about how they will be treated upon arrival.

“We are hearing all sorts of stories. Travelers are cautious; U.S. airports are no longer as busy as they used to be,” she said.

Alternative Destinations Gain Popularity

Yinka Folami, president of the National Association of Nigerian Travel, confirmed that Nigerians are increasingly exploring alternative destinations such as the UK, Canada, and Australia, which offer more accessible and welcoming travel options.

“The high cost of tickets and the devaluation of the naira make travel to the U.S. less feasible. Many are opting for the U.K. instead, where costs are relatively lower,” Folami said.

A Costly Diplomatic Presence Without Service

While Nigerians struggle to secure affordable tickets and visas, the U.S. continues to maintain one of the largest diplomatic footprints in Africa. Estimates from U.S. government budget records suggest that operating embassies and consulates globally costs over $9 billion annually, with a significant portion allocated to Nigeria, home to the U.S.’s largest mission on the continent. This includes high-security staffing, lavish compounds, armored convoys, and costly expatriate packages.

But if the embassy and consulate cannot issue visas, facilitate trade, or provide timely consular services, one must ask: what purpose do they serve beyond being expensive symbols of bureaucracy?

Wasting American Taxpayer Dollars

At a time when Americans face rising inflation, healthcare costs, and everyday living expenses, it is legitimate to question why taxpayers should continue footing the bill for a dysfunctional diplomatic mission. If the embassy is reduced to issuing occasional press statements and hosting cocktail receptions while ignoring core responsibilities, then it is time for Congress and the State Department to reconsider this expenditure.

Seyi Adewale, CEO of Mainstream Cargo Limited and frequent U.S. traveler, observed that restrictive visa policies, coupled with high airfare, discourage Nigerians from traveling.

“Visa restrictions limiting issuance to three months, single entry, and intrusive social media access are discouraging travelers. Coupled with tougher renewal rules, these policies make U.S. travel increasingly unattractive,” Adewale said.

Impact on Nigeria–U.S. Relations

The combination of high airfares and visa restrictions has not only reduced Nigerian travel but has also undermined the U.S.’s soft power in Africa. For decades, the U.S. has relied on its visa and consular services to foster trade, education, and tourism links with Nigeria. Today, these programs are largely ineffective, leaving a diplomatic mission that is costly but underperforming.

Time for Accountability

The United States cannot preach efficiency, democracy, and transparency abroad while wasting taxpayers’ money on foreign operations that deliver little value. Shutting down—or at least drastically scaling down—the U.S. diplomatic mission in Nigeria until full visa and consular services resume would save millions of dollars and send a clear message: American funds must not be squandered.

Until such reforms occur, the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria remain little more than white elephants—expensive, ineffective, and unnecessary. Meanwhile, Nigerians are increasingly turning to alternative countries that provide more affordable, efficient, and welcoming travel experiences, such as the UK, Canada, and Australia.

Conclusion

The declining U.S.-bound traffic from Nigeria is a wake-up call. Rising airfare costs, restrictive visa policies, and a costly yet largely ineffective diplomatic presence highlight a failure to serve both American taxpayers and Nigerian travelers. With alternative destinations increasingly absorbing Nigerian travelers, the United States risks losing influence, credibility, and goodwill in Africa. For both sides, the time for accountability and reform is now.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.