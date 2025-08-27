Nigerian Traditional Ruler -American Citizen Jailed in U.S. for $4.2m COVID-19 Loan Fraud

Cleveland, USA / Osun, Nigeria (Naija247news, Aug. 26, 2025) – A dual citizen of Nigeria and the United States, Joseph Oloyede, who also holds the traditional title of monarch in the historic Yoruba town of Ipetumodu, Osun State, has been sentenced to prison in Ohio for masterminding a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme that exploited U.S. COVID-19 relief programs.

Oloyede, 62, was sentenced on Tuesday, August 26, to 56 months in federal prison (four years and eight months) by U.S. District Judge Christopher A. Boyko. He had earlier pleaded guilty in April 2025 to multiple counts, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, engaging in unlawful monetary transactions, and filing false tax returns.

In addition to his prison term, Oloyede was ordered to serve three years of supervised release, pay $4.4 million in restitution, and forfeit assets acquired through the scheme. These include his Medina, Ohio residence and nearly $100,000 in seized fraud proceeds.

How the Fraud Worked

Court filings show that between April 2020 and February 2022, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oloyede and his co-conspirator Edward Oluwasanmi, 62, of Willoughby, Ohio, filed dozens of fraudulent applications for loans under the U.S. government’s CARES Act programs — including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) initiative.

Investigators revealed that Oloyede, a licensed tax preparer and owner of multiple businesses and a nonprofit, not only filed fake applications for his own entities but also for some of his tax clients. In return, he demanded 15–20% kickbacks from the loans he secured on their behalf.

The scheme yielded about $1.7 million for Oloyede’s businesses and $1.2 million for Oluwasanmi’s, with total disbursements reaching $4.2 million across 38 fraudulent loan applications.

Federal prosecutors disclosed that Oloyede used some of the stolen funds to acquire land, build a luxury home, and purchase a high-end vehicle, while concealing the income from the IRS.

The Nigerian Royal Connection

What makes the case remarkable is Oloyede’s dual role as a naturalized American citizen and a traditional ruler in Nigeria. He is recognized as the monarch of Ipetumodu, an ancient Yoruba town in Osun State, Nigeria.

Back home, community leaders in Ipetumodu moved quickly to calm tensions following the U.S. sentencing, stressing that the town remains peaceful and that the monarch’s legal troubles abroad do not affect local governance.

⸻

Co-Conspirator Already Sentenced

Oloyede’s partner, Edward Oluwasanmi, was sentenced in July 2024 to 27 months in prison, alongside a $15,000 fine, restitution of over $1.2 million, and forfeiture of fraud-linked assets, including a commercial property and more than $600,000 in seized funds.

⸻

Federal Crackdown on Pandemic Fraud

This prosecution is part of a sweeping U.S. crackdown on COVID-19 relief fraud. The investigation was led by the FBI Cleveland Division, IRS-Criminal Investigations, and the U.S. Department of Transportation-Office of Inspector General, working under the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee Fraud Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Edward D. Brydle and James L. Morford prosecuted the case for the Northern District of Ohio, which covers 40 counties with a population of nearly six million.

⸻

Broader Implications

The conviction highlights the growing scrutiny of Nigerians in diaspora who occupy both traditional roles at home and business or political roles abroad. Analysts warn that such cases risk denting Nigeria’s international image, particularly as Nigerians remain among the most visible African immigrant groups in the U.S.

For the people of Ipetumodu, the sentencing raises difficult questions about the balance between cultural royalty and legal accountability in foreign jurisdictions.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.