Nigerian Stock Market Extends Gains with N203bn Increase Despite Negative Breadth

Lagos, August 26, 2025

The Nigerian stock market maintained its positive momentum on Tuesday, posting a N203 billion gain despite a wider number of decliners overshadowing gainers at the close of trading.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) market capitalisation advanced to N89.696 trillion, up from N89.493 trillion recorded on Monday, reflecting a 0.23% growth. Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) climbed by 321.59 points or 0.23%, settling at 141,761.36 compared to the previous session’s 141,439.77.

Market Breadth Turns Negative

Despite the overall gain, market breadth closed negative, with 34 losers against 27 gainers, highlighting profit-taking in some bellwether stocks.

On the losers’ table:

• Legend Internet dipped 10%, closing at N5.40.

• Secure Electronic Technology dropped 9.26%, to 98k per share.

• Cutix Plc shed 8.97%, ending at N3.55.

• UAC of Nigeria fell 8.69%, to N73 per share.

• Deap Capital Management lost 8.29%, finishing at N1.66.

On the gainers’ chart:

• NCR Nigeria soared 10%, closing at N11.55.

• Sky Shelter Fund appreciated 9.99%, ending at N301.55.

• Berger Paints advanced 9.06%, finishing at N34.90.

• Beta Glass gained 8.16%, closing at N486.

• Cadbury Nigeria rose 8.04%, to N62.50.

Market Turnover Improves

Market activity showed an uptick, with 605.02 million shares valued at N12.89 billion exchanged across 28,845 deals, compared to 591.2 million shares worth N11.7 billion traded in 33,342 deals in the previous session.

Top traded stocks by volume:

• FCMB Group led with 89.29 million shares worth N980.8 million.

• Veritas Kapital Assurance followed, trading 68.5 million shares valued at N154.2 million.

• AIICO Insurance transacted 36.15 million shares worth N152.5 million.

• Secure Electronic Technology moved 27.3 million shares valued at N27.1 million.

• Mutual Benefits Assurance traded 23.5 million shares worth N104.9 million.

Outlook

Analysts expect cautious optimism to dominate the market as investors continue to hunt for bargains in fundamentally strong stocks, even as profit-taking pressures weigh on select equities.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.