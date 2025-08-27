📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
NGX

Nigerian Stock Market Extends Gains with N203bn Increase Despite Negative Breadth

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

By Naija247news Business Desk
Lagos, August 26, 2025

The Nigerian stock market maintained its positive momentum on Tuesday, posting a N203 billion gain despite a wider number of decliners overshadowing gainers at the close of trading.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) market capitalisation advanced to N89.696 trillion, up from N89.493 trillion recorded on Monday, reflecting a 0.23% growth. Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) climbed by 321.59 points or 0.23%, settling at 141,761.36 compared to the previous session’s 141,439.77.

Market Breadth Turns Negative
Despite the overall gain, market breadth closed negative, with 34 losers against 27 gainers, highlighting profit-taking in some bellwether stocks.

On the losers’ table:
• Legend Internet dipped 10%, closing at N5.40.
• Secure Electronic Technology dropped 9.26%, to 98k per share.
• Cutix Plc shed 8.97%, ending at N3.55.
• UAC of Nigeria fell 8.69%, to N73 per share.
• Deap Capital Management lost 8.29%, finishing at N1.66.

On the gainers’ chart:
• NCR Nigeria soared 10%, closing at N11.55.
• Sky Shelter Fund appreciated 9.99%, ending at N301.55.
• Berger Paints advanced 9.06%, finishing at N34.90.
• Beta Glass gained 8.16%, closing at N486.
• Cadbury Nigeria rose 8.04%, to N62.50.

Market Turnover Improves
Market activity showed an uptick, with 605.02 million shares valued at N12.89 billion exchanged across 28,845 deals, compared to 591.2 million shares worth N11.7 billion traded in 33,342 deals in the previous session.

Top traded stocks by volume:
• FCMB Group led with 89.29 million shares worth N980.8 million.
• Veritas Kapital Assurance followed, trading 68.5 million shares valued at N154.2 million.
• AIICO Insurance transacted 36.15 million shares worth N152.5 million.
• Secure Electronic Technology moved 27.3 million shares valued at N27.1 million.
• Mutual Benefits Assurance traded 23.5 million shares worth N104.9 million.

Outlook

Analysts expect cautious optimism to dominate the market as investors continue to hunt for bargains in fundamentally strong stocks, even as profit-taking pressures weigh on select equities.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
UBA Launches N157bn Rights Issue to Bolster Capital Base, Targets Shareholder Support
Next article
IFC, IMF Outline Pathways for Nigeria’s Growth: Agriculture, ICT, Energy, and Reforms in Focus
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Trump Administration Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Reinstate Foreign Aid Freeze

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
(Reuters/Naija247news) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has asked the Supreme Court to intervene in its push to withhold billions of dollars in foreign aid, after lower courts blocked his funding freeze. In an...

Nigeria Is the Next Frontier for Global Investments – LCCI President Idahosa

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – The President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, has declared Nigeria as the next frontier for global investments, urging international investors to take...

PenCom Recovers N4.57bn from Defaulting Employers in One Year

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has recovered a total of N4.57 billion from defaulting employers between the first quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, according to...

FAAC Disburses Record N2trn in August as Fiscal Reforms Boost Revenue

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has announced that total revenue disbursements to the three tiers of government in August 2025 (from July revenue) rose by 10% month-on-month (MoM)...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Trump Administration Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Reinstate Foreign Aid Freeze

Geopolitics 0
(Reuters/Naija247news) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has asked the Supreme Court to intervene in its push to withhold billions of dollars in foreign aid, after lower courts blocked his funding freeze. In an...

Nigeria Is the Next Frontier for Global Investments – LCCI President Idahosa

News Analysis 0
Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – The President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, has declared Nigeria as the next frontier for global investments, urging international investors to take...

PenCom Recovers N4.57bn from Defaulting Employers in One Year

Pension & Retirement 0
Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has recovered a total of N4.57 billion from defaulting employers between the first quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, according to...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp