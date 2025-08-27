Nigeria, Brazil Eye Stronger Trade Ties as $10bn+ Investment Potential Unlocked at Citi São Paulo Roundtable

Naija247news – In a bold push to attract foreign capital and deepen South-South cooperation, Nigeria’s Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, on Tuesday led a high-powered economic delegation to a business roundtable hosted by Citi at its São Paulo headquarters. The event, held on the sidelines of President Bola Tinubu’s historic State Visit to Brazil, spotlighted Nigeria’s reform agenda, investment opportunities, and a trade corridor estimated to unlock over $10 billion in bilateral flows across energy, infrastructure, and technology sectors.

Edun, in his keynote, outlined Tinubu’s economic reform strategy aimed at restoring fiscal sustainability, unlocking private capital, and accelerating inclusive growth. He pointed to Nigeria’s vast market potential, youthful demographic dividend, and government priorities in infrastructure, energy transition, and technological innovation as the foundation for long-term prosperity.

The roundtable was attended by Brazil’s top corporates, Citi executives, and Nigerian officials including the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and Central Bank Governor, Dr. Olayemi Cardoso. Discussions centered on investment pipelines, trade facilitation, and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

“Our priority is to foster an enabling environment where global investors and Nigerian enterprise can thrive together. Brazil is a natural partner in this journey,” Edun emphasized.

With Brazil ranked as the 12th largest economy globally and Nigeria the largest in Africa, the renewed economic engagement signals a strategic partnership designed to expand South-South trade, boost capital inflows, and align with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Context & Data Insight

• Nigeria-Brazil trade stood at $1.6 billion in 2023, dominated by crude oil exports.

• Infrastructure and energy transition projects in Nigeria are projected to require $20–25 billion annually in private capital.

• Brazil’s Petrobras is already preparing to return to Nigeria after halting operations in 2019, signaling renewed corporate interest.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved.

