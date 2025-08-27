📰 Naija247News Headlines
Analysis

Nigeria, Brazil Eye Stronger Trade Ties as $10bn+ Investment Potential Unlocked at Citi São Paulo Roundtable

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news – In a bold push to attract foreign capital and deepen South-South cooperation, Nigeria’s Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, on Tuesday led a high-powered economic delegation to a business roundtable hosted by Citi at its São Paulo headquarters. The event, held on the sidelines of President Bola Tinubu’s historic State Visit to Brazil, spotlighted Nigeria’s reform agenda, investment opportunities, and a trade corridor estimated to unlock over $10 billion in bilateral flows across energy, infrastructure, and technology sectors.

Edun, in his keynote, outlined Tinubu’s economic reform strategy aimed at restoring fiscal sustainability, unlocking private capital, and accelerating inclusive growth. He pointed to Nigeria’s vast market potential, youthful demographic dividend, and government priorities in infrastructure, energy transition, and technological innovation as the foundation for long-term prosperity.

The roundtable was attended by Brazil’s top corporates, Citi executives, and Nigerian officials including the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and Central Bank Governor, Dr. Olayemi Cardoso. Discussions centered on investment pipelines, trade facilitation, and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

“Our priority is to foster an enabling environment where global investors and Nigerian enterprise can thrive together. Brazil is a natural partner in this journey,” Edun emphasized.

With Brazil ranked as the 12th largest economy globally and Nigeria the largest in Africa, the renewed economic engagement signals a strategic partnership designed to expand South-South trade, boost capital inflows, and align with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Context & Data Insight
• Nigeria-Brazil trade stood at $1.6 billion in 2023, dominated by crude oil exports.
• Infrastructure and energy transition projects in Nigeria are projected to require $20–25 billion annually in private capital.
• Brazil’s Petrobras is already preparing to return to Nigeria after halting operations in 2019, signaling renewed corporate interest.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Jonathan Not Out of PDP, Says Party
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

