News Analysis

Nigeria Is the Next Frontier for Global Investments – LCCI President Idahosa

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – The President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, has declared Nigeria as the next frontier for global investments, urging international investors to take advantage of the country’s vast opportunities.

Speaking at the LCCI International Business Conference and Expo 2025, Idahosa emphasized that Nigeria remains “open for business” at a time when global capital is in search of resilient, competitive, and high-growth destinations.

“As the global economy adjusts to disruptions, geopolitical realignments, and energy transitions, investors are rethinking markets and diversifying risks. Here lies Nigeria – Africa’s largest market, home to over 220 million people, richly endowed with natural and human resources, and strategically positioned as the gateway to Africa’s trillion-dollar free trade market,” Idahosa said.

The LCCI president noted that by 2030, Nigeria is projected to be among the world’s top five most populous countries, with a median age under 20 years, representing not just a vast labour force but also a dynamic consumer market and innovation hub.

Idahosa stressed that ongoing government reforms—ranging from fiscal and monetary modernization to ease of doing business policies—are designed to diversify revenue streams and unlock opportunities in critical sectors.

He identified agriculture and agro-processing, technology and the digital economy, renewable energy, and the creative industries as priority areas for investors.

“Despite challenges, Nigeria continues to demonstrate resilience, entrepreneurial energy, and returns on investment unmatched in many comparable markets,” he said.

Delivering a direct message to global investors, Idahosa declared:
• “Nigeria is your next frontier. Investing here is not just about financial returns but about joining a transformational story. If you want to be part of Africa’s rise, you cannot overlook Nigeria. If you want to scale, innovate, and be resilient, Nigeria offers it. And if you want partnerships built on mutual growth, Nigeria is ready.”

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

PenCom Recovers N4.57bn from Defaulting Employers in One Year
Trump Administration Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Reinstate Foreign Aid Freeze
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
