Economy & DevelopmentTop Stories

Manufacturers Reject New 4 percent FOB Fee, Warn of Rising Inflation and Economic Strain

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

The recent decision by the Nigeria Customs Service to implement a 4 percent Free on Board (FOB) charge on imports has drawn sharp criticism from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), which warns the move could further drive inflation and cripple the nation’s industrial competitiveness.

MAN Director-General Segun Ajayi-Kadir firmly rejected the new levy, urging the federal government to suspend its implementation and revert to the previous 1 percent Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) plus 7 percent collection fee structure.

“This 4 percent FOB is not just uncompetitive, it’s unsustainable,” Ajayi-Kadir said. “Comparable West African economies like Ghana and Senegal charge between 0.5 percent and 1 percent. Pushing Nigeria to 4 percent will escalate production costs, reduce capacity utilization, and ultimately be passed down to consumers.”

He noted that the customs service had already exceeded its 2024 revenue targets under the old regime, questioning the rationale behind the new levy. “Government revenue should not come at the cost of production. We must tax fruits, not seeds,” he argued, calling the move counterproductive to the administration’s goal of boosting local manufacturing.

Ajayi-Kadir emphasised that the decision undermines recent economic gains, including improved investor confidence and a modest drop in inflation to 21.88 percent. He cautioned that increasing the financial burden on manufacturers now could reverse the fragile recovery and stall job creation, innovation, and competitiveness.

Responding to questions on international best practices, Ajayi-Kadir acknowledged that Incoterms like FOB and CIF are globally recognised but stressed that each country retains the discretion to adapt them to local realities. “International standards must still align with national economic priorities,” he said.

He also highlighted the persistent challenges at Nigeria’s ports, including long turnaround times and excessive demurrage. “It currently costs more to transport a container from Apapa to Agbara than from Singapore to Lagos,” he said, citing the ongoing glitches in the new BIODOGO customs processing system.

Calling for urgent stakeholder engagement, MAN is requesting a review period until January 2026, ahead of the implementation of four new tax bills. “Let’s not snuff out the light at the end of the tunnel,” Ajayi-Kadir concluded

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Nigerians Shun U.S. Travel as Airfares Soar 100% Amid Trump Visa Restrictions – A Costly Diplomatic Presence
