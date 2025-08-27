📰 Naija247News Headlines
Lafarge Africa Launches EcoCrete, Nigeria’s First Low-Carbon Ready-Mix Concrete

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news – Lagos, Aug. 27, 2025 – Lafarge Africa Plc, a subsidiary of Holcim Group and one of Nigeria’s leading sustainable building solutions providers, has unveiled EcoCrete, the country’s first low-carbon ready-mix concrete. The innovative product promises to cut CO₂ emissions by at least 20% compared with conventional CEM I concrete while maintaining industry-leading performance and reliability.

The company confirmed that its Abuja Ready-Mix (RMX) plant has been fully converted to 100% EcoCrete production, making it the first phase of a nationwide rollout.

Driving Nigeria’s Low-Carbon Construction Transition

Speaking at the launch, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Africa Plc, said EcoCrete reflects the company’s mission to decarbonize the Nigerian construction industry while empowering builders to adopt greener solutions.

“The introduction of EcoCrete is another bold step in our mission to enable builders and our customers make smart choices and support Nigeria’s transition to a greener economy. Just like our ECOPlanet cement, EcoCrete represents a game-changing innovation that combines performance with reduced carbon footprint,” he stated.

Alade-Akinyemi stressed that the launch further expands Lafarge’s portfolio of sustainable products, positioning the company as a leader in Africa’s green construction movement.

Innovation Without Compromise
Highlighting the product’s versatility, Derek Williamson, Head of Aggregates and Readymix at Lafarge Africa, explained that EcoCrete is engineered for multiple applications, from housing and commercial buildings to roads and bridges.

“EcoCrete provides superior performance while significantly reducing carbon emissions. With EcoCrete, builders, contractors, and developers can now make environmentally conscious choices without compromising strength, durability, or workability,” Williamson said.

Similarly, Emmanuel Ilaboya, Head of Innovation and New Product Development, emphasized the climate-smart foundation of EcoCrete.

“EcoCrete is more than just a product; it is a climate-smart innovation designed to address the urgent need for sustainable construction. Developed through extensive research and testing, EcoCrete offers a scalable alternative that supports Nigeria’s path toward sustainable development,” Ilaboya noted.

Building on a Track Record of Green Innovation
The launch of EcoCrete follows the success of EcoPlanet Unicem and EcoPlanet Elephant cement brands, introduced in 2024 and 2025, respectively. These products are part of Lafarge Africa’s broader decarbonization strategy and Holcim’s global vision of ‘Building Progress for People and the Planet.’

By expanding its sustainable product portfolio, Lafarge Africa is not only reshaping Nigeria’s construction landscape but also contributing to climate resilience and green infrastructure growth.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

