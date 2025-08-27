📰 Naija247News Headlines
Politics & Governance

Jonathan Not Out of PDP, Says Party

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

27, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied reports that former President Goodluck Jonathan has resigned from the party. Despite speculations and rumors suggesting otherwise, the PDP insists that Jonathan is still a member of the party.

PDP’s Position

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated that as far as the PDP is aware, Jonathan hasn’t formally resigned from the party. This isn’t the first time the PDP has made such a statement about Jonathan’s membership status. In 2023, similar claims were made when Jonathan was seen purchasing APC presidential forms.

Speculations and Rumors

There have been ongoing speculations about Jonathan’s potential defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC). However, the PDP maintains that there’s no truth to these reports. While other PDP members and stakeholders have defected to the APC, including former Vice President Namadi Sambo, there’s no concrete evidence to suggest Jonathan has followed suit.

Implications for PDP

The PDP’s statement on Jonathan’s membership status has significant implications for the party’s internal dynamics. As a former President and PDP stalwart, Jonathan’s presence or absence could impact the party’s fortunes in the 2027 general elections. If Jonathan were to defect, it could potentially weaken the PDP’s chances, especially in the South-South region where he has significant influence.

The PDP’s statement on Jonathan’s membership status has put to rest speculations about his potential defection. As the party prepares for the 2027 general elections, it remains to be seen how Jonathan’s membership status will impact the party’s dynamics. For now, the PDP insists that Jonathan is still a member of the party.

Future Developments

The PDP’s assertion that Jonathan is still a member of the party raises questions about his future plans and ambitions. Will he run for office again under the PDP banner, or will he explore other options? Only time will tell, but for now, the PDP seems confident that Jonathan remains committed to the party.

