IFC, IMF Outline Pathways for Nigeria’s Growth: Agriculture, ICT, Energy, and Reforms in Focus

Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s vast agricultural resources present a golden opportunity for industrialisation, food security, and mass job creation, according to Mr. Christian Mulamula, Principal Country Officer of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) International Business Conference and Expo 2025, Mulamula said strategic investment in agro-processing industries—such as palm oil refining, cocoa processing, and cassava and soybean expansion—could generate over 300,000 jobs while boosting domestic consumption and exports.

“We deem this an opportunity to create over 300,000 jobs,” Mulamula stressed, adding that Nigeria’s food value chain holds untapped potential for both local and international investors.

IFC Identifies Four Priority Sectors for Private Investment

According to Mulamula, a recent IFC private sector diagnostic highlighted four critical sectors where public policy reforms could unlock large-scale private capital inflows:

• Agriculture and Agro-Processing – food security, job creation, export revenue.

• ICT Infrastructure – expansion of the national fibre backbone for schools, hospitals, businesses, and government.

• Renewable Energy – driving inclusive growth and industrial power access.

• Pharmaceutical Manufacturing – strengthening health security and reducing import dependence.

Mulamula affirmed IFC’s commitment to partnering with Nigerian businesses in these growth corridors. “Ultimately, the goal is to create jobs, improve lives, and help businesses compete and grow sustainably,” he said.

IMF Warns on Low FDI, Credit Gaps Despite Recent Gains

Also addressing the conference, Dr. Christian Ebeke, Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Nigeria, said the economy had shown signs of resilience with slowing inflation, a more stable foreign exchange market, and stronger external reserves.

However, Ebeke cautioned that foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows remain too low, while domestic credit is inadequate and poorly allocated. Poverty, weak human capital, and insecurity continue to undermine growth prospects.

He urged Nigerian policymakers to adopt bold structural reforms, including:

• A “Marshall plan” for the power sector to fix chronic energy shortages.

• Raising agricultural productivity to boost food security.

• Improving business regulation and governance to attract investors.

Outlook

The twin interventions from the IFC and IMF send a strong signal to policymakers ahead of the 2026 budget cycle: Nigeria’s pathway to sustained growth lies in combining agro-industrialisation, ICT expansion, power sector reforms, and good governance.

For investors, the message is clear: Nigeria’s fundamentals remain attractive, but unlocking its full potential requires long-term commitment, public-private collaboration, and bold reforms.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.