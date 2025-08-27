FAAC Disburses Record N2trn in August as Fiscal Reforms Boost Revenue

Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has announced that total revenue disbursements to the three tiers of government in August 2025 (from July revenue) rose by 10% month-on-month (MoM) to approximately N2.0 trillion.

This marks the highest monthly allocation in 2025 and the second consecutive monthly increase, highlighting the positive impact of ongoing fiscal reforms.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, total allocations over the first seven months of 2025 stood at N12.1 trillion, representing a strong 43% increase compared with N8.5 trillion distributed in the same period of 2024.

Revenue Drivers: Statutory Receipts Lead Growth

According to the FAAC communiqué, the robust outturn was driven by reforms in tax collection, revenue digitalisation, and tighter controls on leakages introduced by the current administration.

• Statutory revenue surged by 26% MoM to N1.3 trillion, accounting for 64% of total inflows.

• VAT collections came in at N604.6 billion, slightly down from N632 billion in June.

• Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) climbed to N37.6 billion, up from N29 billion in the previous month.

Disbursement Breakdown

• Federal Government: Allocation rose 14% MoM (+N90bn) to nearly N735 billion.

• State Governments: Disbursement increased by N53 billion to N660 billion.

• Local Governments: Received N485 billion, a gain of N40 billion MoM.

• Derivation Fund (13% for oil-producing states): Declined slightly by 1% MoM to N120 billion.

Outlook: Gains Amid Oil Price Uncertainty

Analysts at FBNQuest Research project that Nigeria’s fiscal performance will continue to strengthen in the coming months, supported by:

• Enhanced non-oil revenue mobilisation.

• Gradual recovery in crude oil production.

However, they cautioned that potential downward pressure on global oil prices could pose risks, tempering the pace of fiscal consolidation.

Conclusion

The record August disbursement underscores Nigeria’s progress in plugging leakages and widening its non-oil revenue base. For subnational governments, the uptick in allocations provides fresh fiscal space for infrastructure, salaries, and service delivery.

Yet, with oil prices remaining volatile, sustained fiscal discipline and diversification efforts will be crucial to maintaining this positive momentum.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.