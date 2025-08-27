📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

FAAC Disburses Record N2trn in August as Fiscal Reforms Boost Revenue

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has announced that total revenue disbursements to the three tiers of government in August 2025 (from July revenue) rose by 10% month-on-month (MoM) to approximately N2.0 trillion.

This marks the highest monthly allocation in 2025 and the second consecutive monthly increase, highlighting the positive impact of ongoing fiscal reforms.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, total allocations over the first seven months of 2025 stood at N12.1 trillion, representing a strong 43% increase compared with N8.5 trillion distributed in the same period of 2024.

Revenue Drivers: Statutory Receipts Lead Growth
According to the FAAC communiqué, the robust outturn was driven by reforms in tax collection, revenue digitalisation, and tighter controls on leakages introduced by the current administration.
• Statutory revenue surged by 26% MoM to N1.3 trillion, accounting for 64% of total inflows.
• VAT collections came in at N604.6 billion, slightly down from N632 billion in June.
• Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) climbed to N37.6 billion, up from N29 billion in the previous month.

Disbursement Breakdown
• Federal Government: Allocation rose 14% MoM (+N90bn) to nearly N735 billion.
• State Governments: Disbursement increased by N53 billion to N660 billion.
• Local Governments: Received N485 billion, a gain of N40 billion MoM.
• Derivation Fund (13% for oil-producing states): Declined slightly by 1% MoM to N120 billion.

Outlook: Gains Amid Oil Price Uncertainty

Analysts at FBNQuest Research project that Nigeria’s fiscal performance will continue to strengthen in the coming months, supported by:
• Enhanced non-oil revenue mobilisation.
• Gradual recovery in crude oil production.

However, they cautioned that potential downward pressure on global oil prices could pose risks, tempering the pace of fiscal consolidation.

Conclusion
The record August disbursement underscores Nigeria’s progress in plugging leakages and widening its non-oil revenue base. For subnational governments, the uptick in allocations provides fresh fiscal space for infrastructure, salaries, and service delivery.

Yet, with oil prices remaining volatile, sustained fiscal discipline and diversification efforts will be crucial to maintaining this positive momentum.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
IFC, IMF Outline Pathways for Nigeria’s Growth: Agriculture, ICT, Energy, and Reforms in Focus
Next article
PenCom Recovers N4.57bn from Defaulting Employers in One Year
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Trump Administration Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Reinstate Foreign Aid Freeze

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
(Reuters/Naija247news) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has asked the Supreme Court to intervene in its push to withhold billions of dollars in foreign aid, after lower courts blocked his funding freeze. In an...

Nigeria Is the Next Frontier for Global Investments – LCCI President Idahosa

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – The President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, has declared Nigeria as the next frontier for global investments, urging international investors to take...

PenCom Recovers N4.57bn from Defaulting Employers in One Year

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has recovered a total of N4.57 billion from defaulting employers between the first quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, according to...

IFC, IMF Outline Pathways for Nigeria’s Growth: Agriculture, ICT, Energy, and Reforms in Focus

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s vast agricultural resources present a golden opportunity for industrialisation, food security, and mass job creation, according to Mr. Christian Mulamula, Principal Country Officer of the International Finance Corporation...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Trump Administration Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Reinstate Foreign Aid Freeze

Geopolitics 0
(Reuters/Naija247news) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has asked the Supreme Court to intervene in its push to withhold billions of dollars in foreign aid, after lower courts blocked his funding freeze. In an...

Nigeria Is the Next Frontier for Global Investments – LCCI President Idahosa

News Analysis 0
Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – The President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, has declared Nigeria as the next frontier for global investments, urging international investors to take...

PenCom Recovers N4.57bn from Defaulting Employers in One Year

Pension & Retirement 0
Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has recovered a total of N4.57 billion from defaulting employers between the first quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, according to...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp