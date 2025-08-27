Dangote Cement Installs Cameras on CNG Trucks, Tightens Driver Screening to Curb Road Accidents

In a bold move to reduce road accidents and enforce stricter safety standards, Dangote Cement Plc has begun installing high-tech cameras on its fleet of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks while also implementing a comprehensive recertification and screening program for all truck drivers.

The initiative, carried out at the Dangote Articulated Truck Drivers Training School (DATDTS) in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), is part of the company’s renewed commitment to achieving zero tolerance for auto crashes.

At the company’s Obajana Plant in Kogi State, Mr. Murilo Silva, Head of Transport at Dangote Cement, told reporters that every driver will now be required to undergo rigorous screening, including medical, psychological, and drug evaluations.

“Applicants must be at least 23 years old, have five years of truck driving experience, and hold a valid Class G driver’s license,” Silva explained. “We also ensure that every applicant has no criminal record and no pending legal cases.”

He added that the company has adopted a tech-driven approach, including the installation of cameras in all CNG trucks, to enhance real-time monitoring and accountability.

“FRSC continues to conduct certification and recertification training sessions at our training complex,” he said, noting that driver participation in monthly safety training has surged by 60%, while drug and alcohol testing is up 40% this year. Pre-trip inspections have seen a 74% increase.

As part of these reforms, the company has set up a Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) department to conduct regular driver fitness assessments, including blood pressure and alcohol checks before any trip.

Mr. Hemant Rana, Divisional Head of Transport at DCP Obajana, highlighted the recent establishment of a multi-million-naira Pre-Trip Inspection Bay with engineers and mechanics on standby to ensure roadworthiness before departure.

“To support drivers, we’ve also built a Rest House, ensuring they are well-rested before and after long hauls,” Rana said. “We’ve implemented a driver monitoring system with Help Desk Units and a dedicated Control Department to track driver behavior and respond to emergencies in real-time.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Marcus Akuso, Manager of the DATDTS, emphasized that the training school is the first of its kind in Nigeria, offering a blend of technical and civic education, from Defensive Driving and Truck Handling to English, Mathematics, and Road Safety Codes. The school operates under close partnership with the FRSC.

Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Arvind Pathak, speaking in Lagos, disclosed that over 1,500 Dangote Cement truck drivers have undergone intensive screening to assess their physical and mental fitness for driving.

“Every driver must pass a structured recruitment process, including background verification, vision testing, BMI checks, random blood sugar (RBS) levels, and drug and alcohol screenings,” Pathak said.

He noted that while the company has always maintained safety as a top priority, Nigeria’s challenging road conditions and rising accident rates have prompted more stringent internal controls.

The new measures are part of Dangote Cement’s broader vision to promote safe logistics, reduce fatalities, and position Nigeria as a model for corporate road safety standards across Africa.

With one of the largest truck fleets on the continent, Dangote Cement’s safety overhaul sets a benchmark for corporate responsibility, especially in a country grappling with high accident rates on highways.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.