CBN Aligns with SWIFT: All Nigerian Banks Transactions Must Use ISO 20022, Geo-Tagged Terminals by 2025

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all licensed financial institutions and payment service operators to fully adopt the ISO 20022 messaging standard for both domestic and international transactions by October 31, 2025.

This directive, outlined in a circular signed by Rakiya Yusuf, Director of the Payments System Supervision Department, brings Nigeria’s payment ecosystem in line with the global SWIFT migration framework, aimed at improving data quality, transparency, and efficiency in payment messaging.

ISO 20022 Compliance Requirements:

• All transaction messages (domestic and cross-border) must be structured in ISO 20022 format, consistent with CBN and SWIFT specifications.

• Mandatory data fields such as payer/payee identifiers, merchant/agent identifiers, and transaction metadata must be fully and accurately populated.

• All institutions within scope must achieve full compliance by October 31, 2025.

Payment Terminal Geo-Location Requirements:

• All payment terminals—existing and new—must have native geolocation services enabled with Double-Frequency GPS for accurate positioning.

• Terminals must be registered with a Payment Terminal Service Aggregator (PTSA), with exact latitude/longitude coordinates for each merchant or agent location.

• PoS Terminals and Applications must be certified by the National Central Switch (NCS) and integrate the NCS Geolocation SDK for geofencing and monitoring.

• Minimum operating requirement: Android OS v10 to ensure seamless SDK compatibility.

• A 10-meter geofence radius around the registered business/service location will be enforced.

• Geo-location data must be captured at transaction initiation and included in the message payload as a mandatory reporting field.

• Terminals outside PTSA routing or not geo-tagged will be barred from transacting.

• Existing terminals must be geo-tagged within 60 days of the circular, while new terminals must comply before certification and activation.

The CBN further announced that compliance validation exercises will begin on October 20, 2025, to ensure institutions meet both ISO 20022 and geolocation requirements.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.