Politics & Governance

CAN Urges Nigerians to Participate in CVR Exercise

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

27, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory has called on Nigerians to take an active part in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise being conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). This appeal comes as a timely reminder of the importance of voter registration in shaping the country’s future.

The Importance of Voter Registration

Rev. John Joseph Hayab, Chairman of Northern CAN, emphasized that voter registration remains the first step for citizens determined to make their voices heard in governance. He urged Nigerians to discard doubts about the relevance of their votes, stressing that apathy only emboldens politicians who benefit from low turnout. According to him, “Our votes count. If votes were useless, no one would attempt to buy them.” This statement underscores the significance of participating in the electoral process.

CAN’s Appeal to Religious Leaders

The cleric appealed to religious leaders of all faiths to intensify sensitisation within congregations and communities, describing faith-based platforms as effective channels for mass mobilisation. He also called on INEC to bring registration centres closer to people, especially those in rural and hard-to-reach areas, to ease the process for prospective voters. This call to action highlights the crucial role that religious leaders can play in promoting civic engagement.

INEC’s CVR Exercise

The CVR exercise, which commenced on August 18, 2025, and will run until August 30, 2026, accommodates fresh registration, transfer of voting locations, and replacement of lost or damaged voter cards. INEC has reported that over 1.3 million Nigerians completed their online pre-registration in the first week of the exercise, with young people between ages 18 and 34 making up the majority. The commission has also warned that multiple registrations remain illegal.

The CAN’s appeal to Nigerians to participate in the CVR exercise is a timely reminder of the importance of voter registration in shaping the country’s future. As the 2027 general elections approach, it is crucial that citizens take an active role in the electoral process. By registering to vote, Nigerians can exercise their right to choose their leaders and hold them accountable. The success of the CVR exercise will depend on the collective efforts of all stakeholders, including INEC, religious leaders, and citizens.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

