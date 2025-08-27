Access Holdings Restructures Board as Roosevelt Ogbonna Steps Down as Non-Executive Director to Comply with CBN Corporate Governance Rules

Naija247news – Lagos, Aug. 27, 2025 – Access Holdings Plc has announced the resignation of Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna from its Board of Directors in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s 2023 Corporate Governance Guidelines for Financial Holding Companies, which stipulate a maximum of nine directors.

Ogbonna, who served as a Non-Executive Director on the Holding Company’s Board for three and a half years, will continue in his current role as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, the flagship subsidiary of Access Holdings.

In a disclosure filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Group said:

“His resignation allows the Company to comply with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Corporate Governance Guidelines for Financial Holding Companies in Nigeria, 2023, which stipulates a maximum of nine (9) directors for the Board of a Financial Holding Company. The Board appreciates Mr. Ogbonna for his outstanding and continued contributions to the Access Group.”

Profile: Roosevelt Ogbonna – A Career Banker with Global Exposure

Mr. Ogbonna was appointed Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank Plc in May 2022, following his earlier roles as Deputy Managing Director (2017–2022) and Executive Director (2013–2017). He joined Access Bank in 2002 after beginning his career at Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.

With over two decades of banking experience, Ogbonna is widely regarded as one of the leading executives shaping Nigeria’s financial services landscape. He is:

• A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (FCIB).

• A CFA Charterholder and an alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government’s Senior Executive Fellow Programme as well as Harvard Business School.

• Holder of multiple advanced degrees, including an MBA from IMD Business School, Switzerland, an LL.M in International Corporate & Commercial Law from King’s College, London, and an Executive MBA from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business.

He was named one of the Institute of International Finance’s (IIF) Future Global Leaders in 2015.

Beyond his executive role, Ogbonna sits on several strategic boards, including Access Bank UK, Access Bank South Africa, African Finance Corporation (AFC), and CSCS Plc, bringing a blend of corporate governance experience and global financial expertise.

Governance Compliance Across the Sector

The CBN’s 2023 guidelines aim to tighten corporate governance in Financial Holding Companies (FHCs), ensuring board efficiency, accountability, and alignment with international best practices. Access Holdings’ decision reflects a broader trend in Nigeria’s financial sector, where banks and holding companies are restructuring their boards to remain compliant with evolving regulatory frameworks.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.