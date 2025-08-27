📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banking & Finance

Access Holdings Restructures Board as Roosevelt Ogbonna Steps Down as Non-Executive Director to Comply with CBN Corporate Governance Rules

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Naija247news – Lagos, Aug. 27, 2025 – Access Holdings Plc has announced the resignation of Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna from its Board of Directors in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s 2023 Corporate Governance Guidelines for Financial Holding Companies, which stipulate a maximum of nine directors.

Ogbonna, who served as a Non-Executive Director on the Holding Company’s Board for three and a half years, will continue in his current role as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, the flagship subsidiary of Access Holdings.

In a disclosure filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Group said:

“His resignation allows the Company to comply with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Corporate Governance Guidelines for Financial Holding Companies in Nigeria, 2023, which stipulates a maximum of nine (9) directors for the Board of a Financial Holding Company. The Board appreciates Mr. Ogbonna for his outstanding and continued contributions to the Access Group.”

Profile: Roosevelt Ogbonna – A Career Banker with Global Exposure

Mr. Ogbonna was appointed Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank Plc in May 2022, following his earlier roles as Deputy Managing Director (2017–2022) and Executive Director (2013–2017). He joined Access Bank in 2002 after beginning his career at Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.

With over two decades of banking experience, Ogbonna is widely regarded as one of the leading executives shaping Nigeria’s financial services landscape. He is:
• A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (FCIB).
• A CFA Charterholder and an alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government’s Senior Executive Fellow Programme as well as Harvard Business School.
• Holder of multiple advanced degrees, including an MBA from IMD Business School, Switzerland, an LL.M in International Corporate & Commercial Law from King’s College, London, and an Executive MBA from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business.

He was named one of the Institute of International Finance’s (IIF) Future Global Leaders in 2015.

Beyond his executive role, Ogbonna sits on several strategic boards, including Access Bank UK, Access Bank South Africa, African Finance Corporation (AFC), and CSCS Plc, bringing a blend of corporate governance experience and global financial expertise.

Governance Compliance Across the Sector
The CBN’s 2023 guidelines aim to tighten corporate governance in Financial Holding Companies (FHCs), ensuring board efficiency, accountability, and alignment with international best practices. Access Holdings’ decision reflects a broader trend in Nigeria’s financial sector, where banks and holding companies are restructuring their boards to remain compliant with evolving regulatory frameworks.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“Nigeria’s August Bond Auction Records 1.34x Bid-to-Offer, Down Sharply from 3.76x in July”
Next article
Lafarge Africa Launches EcoCrete, Nigeria’s First Low-Carbon Ready-Mix Concrete
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Lafarge Africa Launches EcoCrete, Nigeria’s First Low-Carbon Ready-Mix Concrete

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news – Lagos, Aug. 27, 2025 – Lafarge Africa Plc, a subsidiary of Holcim Group and one of Nigeria’s leading sustainable building solutions providers, has unveiled EcoCrete, the country’s first low-carbon ready-mix concrete. The innovative...

“Nigeria’s August Bond Auction Records 1.34x Bid-to-Offer, Down Sharply from 3.76x in July”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Nigeria’s Bond Market Weakens as DMO Records Lower Subscription at August Auction Naija247news – Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 – Investor appetite for Nigeria’s Federal Government debt instruments softened in August as the Debt Management Office...

Dangote Cement Installs Cameras on CNG Trucks, Tightens Driver Screening to Curb Road Accidents

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
In a bold move to reduce road accidents and enforce stricter safety standards, Dangote Cement Plc has begun installing high-tech cameras on its fleet of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks while also implementing a comprehensive...

Manufacturers Reject New 4 percent FOB Fee, Warn of Rising Inflation and Economic Strain

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
The recent decision by the Nigeria Customs Service to implement a 4 percent Free on Board (FOB) charge on imports has drawn sharp criticism from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), which warns the move...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Lafarge Africa Launches EcoCrete, Nigeria’s First Low-Carbon Ready-Mix Concrete

Top Stories 0
Naija247news – Lagos, Aug. 27, 2025 – Lafarge Africa Plc, a subsidiary of Holcim Group and one of Nigeria’s leading sustainable building solutions providers, has unveiled EcoCrete, the country’s first low-carbon ready-mix concrete. The innovative...

“Nigeria’s August Bond Auction Records 1.34x Bid-to-Offer, Down Sharply from 3.76x in July”

Bond Market 0
Nigeria’s Bond Market Weakens as DMO Records Lower Subscription at August Auction Naija247news – Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 – Investor appetite for Nigeria’s Federal Government debt instruments softened in August as the Debt Management Office...

Dangote Cement Installs Cameras on CNG Trucks, Tightens Driver Screening to Curb Road Accidents

News 0
In a bold move to reduce road accidents and enforce stricter safety standards, Dangote Cement Plc has begun installing high-tech cameras on its fleet of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks while also implementing a comprehensive...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp