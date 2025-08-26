📰 Naija247News Headlines
Politics & Governance

Zoning Backfires: Abba Moro Reveals Why PDP Nominated Atiku in 2023

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

26, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) decision to nominate Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate in 2023, despite him being a northerner, has been revealed to be a deliberate choice that ultimately backfired. According to Senator Abba Moro, the party’s decision to put its best foot forward, regardless of the candidate’s zone, was an attempt to win the election.

PDP’s Constitution vs Nigeria’s Constitution

Moro explained that the PDP’s constitution provides for zoning, but Nigeria’s constitution allows everyone to aspire to any position. The party’s decision to leave the choice of candidate open was an attempt to pick the best candidate, but it ultimately didn’t work out. Atiku’s emergence as the PDP presidential candidate in 2023 was despite calls for the party to adhere to its zoning policy.

Lesson Learned

The PDP has now zoned its 2027 presidency to the South, citing equity and fairness. Moro emphasized that if the PDP continues to repeat past mistakes, it may face similar outcomes. The party’s decision to zone its presidency to the South is seen as an attempt to correct past mistakes and ensure a more equitable distribution of power.

Implications for 2027 Elections

The zoning of the presidency to the South has significant implications for the 2027 elections. It is expected that the PDP will rally behind a southern candidate, and the party’s chances of winning may improve as a result. However, the party will need to ensure that its candidate is widely acceptable to the southern region and the country at large.

A New Direction

The PDP’s decision to zone its presidency to the South marks a new direction for the party. It is hoped that this decision will bring about a fresh wave of enthusiasm and support for the party, particularly in the southern region. As the party prepares for the 2027 elections, it will be interesting to see how it will fare with its new zoning policy.

The PDP’s experience in 2023 serves as a lesson for the party and other political parties in Nigeria. The decision to nominate Atiku despite the zoning policy ultimately backfired, and the party lost the election. As the PDP looks to the future, it is hoped that the party will learn from its mistakes and make more informed decisions. The zoning of the presidency to the South is a step in the right direction, and it will be interesting to see how the party performs in the 2027 elections.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

Gombe State Expands Governance with 13 New LCDAs
