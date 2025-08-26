📰 Naija247News Headlines
Policy & Reform

Tinubu’s Reform Drive Revives Foreign Investment Momentum — Uba Sani

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

In a compelling testament to the impact of government action, Senator Uba Sani has affirmed that President Bola Tinubu’s reform measures are regaining investor trust in Nigeria’s economic landscape. Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, the senator conveyed optimism about the country’s financial prospects, citing recent capital movements as key indicators of a renewed global interest.

Naija247news gathered that Uba Sani highlighted significant upticks in foreign direct investment (FDI) following Tinubu’s introduction of fiscal reforms and regulatory overhauls. According to Naija247news, sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, and digital economy have attracted new fund commitments from global investors eager to tap into Nigeria’s growth potential.

Further elaborating, Naija247news understands that market participants have responded favorably to policy shifts like the removal of fuel subsidies, unification of exchange rates, and streamlined tax legislation. These reforms, observers say, have reduced bureaucratic hurdles and boosted transparency, key factors in rebuilding international confidence.

Uba Sani conveyed that investor sentiment is “markedly improved,” with inbound capital flows resuming in recent weeks. According to Naija247news, the stock market has seen heightened activity, while regional offices of key investment firms report exploratory missions aimed at identifying viable projects. Naija247news reports that this wave of interest aligns with the administration’s strategic pivot toward economic diversification.

Nigeria’s macroeconomic indicators are beginning to reflect this renewed optimism. Uba Sani pointed out rising foreign exchange reserves and stabilizing inflation, attributing improvements to reform-derived efficiencies in local currency management and fiscal discipline. Naija247news gathered that investor dialogues indicate a stronger belief in Nigeria’s medium-term growth outlook thanks to policy consistency.

However, the senator cautioned that maintaining investor confidence will require sustained political will. He emphasized that momentum must be consolidated through continued reforms and institutional strengthening to ensure the trends endure.

With a clear focus on long-term sustainability, Uba Sani urged the government to remain committed to economic restructuring. Naija247news understands that the administration has scheduled further stakeholder engagements aimed at deepening market-friendly policies and addressing lingering structural challenges.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

