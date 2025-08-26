Tinubu Secures Petrobras’ Return, 5 Key MoUs in Landmark Nigeria-Brazil Partnership

Brasília, Brazil — President Bola Tinubu on Monday secured a major diplomatic and economic breakthrough as Petrobras, Brazil’s state-owned oil giant, announced its imminent return to Nigeria, five years after suspending joint venture operations.

The announcement was made during a joint press conference with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the Palácio do Planalto in Brasília, where both leaders pledged to elevate relations beyond symbolic ties into full-scale economic and technological cooperation.

Energy Partnership Revived

Tinubu described Petrobras’ return as a “game-changer” for Nigeria’s gas and energy sector:

“We have the largest gas repository. I don’t see why Petrobras should not join Nigeria as a partner as soon as possible. President Lula has assured me this will be done.”

The Nigerian leader stressed that the collaboration will strengthen gas production, energy security, and technology transfer at a time when Africa is being recognized as the “new frontier” for global investment.

Five Landmark MoUs Signed

The visit witnessed the signing of five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering trade, diplomacy, aviation, finance, science, and technology. Key agreements include:

• Aviation & Connectivity: Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) signed by Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo and Brazil’s Minister of Ports and Airports, paving the way for direct Lagos–São Paulo flights by Air Peace.

• Diplomacy: Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu signed MoUs on diplomatic training and political consultations with Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

• Innovation & Science: Nigeria’s Minister Geoffrey Nnaji signed a cooperation pact with Brazil on biotechnology, bioeconomy, digital transformation, space development, and renewable energy.

• Agriculture & Finance: Nigeria’s Bank of Agriculture (BoA) signed a financing MoU with Brazil’s National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) to boost agricultural trade, fertiliser supply, and joint investment.

Economic Reform & Investor Confidence

Tinubu assured Brazilian investors that his reforms were already stabilising Nigeria’s economy:

“The painful reforms are now bearing fruit. We have more liquidity, transparency in forex markets, and no more backdoor deals. The speculators are out, and businesses now have access to the foreign exchange they need.”

Brazilian Commitment to Africa

President Lula reaffirmed Brazil’s commitment to deepening South-South cooperation, particularly with Africa:

“At a time of growing protectionism globally, Nigeria and Brazil are betting on free trade and integration. From agriculture and oil to aviation and machinery, the opportunities are enormous.”

He announced Brazil’s approval for Air Peace to begin direct flights, which he described as “a vital step to connect societies, businesses, and people.”

Trade Outlook

• In 2024, bilateral trade hit US$2.1 billion, with Brazil exporting nearly US$1 billion (mostly sugar and jams) and importing US$1.1 billion, primarily fertilisers.

• Nigeria ranks as Brazil’s 49th largest export destination, a figure analysts expect to grow significantly with the Petrobras partnership and new financing mechanisms.

Beyond Oil – Health, Tech & Food Security

Tinubu also urged Brazil to extend its generic drug manufacturing expertise to Nigeria, while pressing for cooperation in food security, renewable energy, and healthcare technology.

“Brazil’s technological advancement must be shared with Africa. We must embrace development in research, manufacturing, food sovereignty, and pharmaceuticals.”

Diplomatic Milestone

This marks Tinubu’s third visit to Brazil in less than a year (G20, BRICS climate summit, and now state visit), underscoring the strategic importance he attaches to Latin America’s largest economy.

A state luncheon at the Itamaraty Palace capped off the day’s historic engagements.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.