Soyinka Meets Brazilian President Lula, Presents Portuguese Edition of His Classic Work

Naija247news reports that Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has met with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during a diplomatic-cultural engagement in Brazil, where he presented the Portuguese translation of one of his critically acclaimed books.

Naija247news gathered that the historic meeting held in Brasília symbolized a growing cultural and intellectual bridge between Nigeria and Brazil, two nations with deep-rooted African heritage. The event was attended by top Brazilian officials, members of the Nigerian diplomatic corps, and members of the academic community.

Naija247news understands that Soyinka’s engagement in Brazil is part of a broader cultural exchange initiative aimed at promoting African literature and philosophy across Latin America. During the meeting, the literary icon handed over a Portuguese-translated copy of his work to President Lula, who lauded Soyinka’s global contribution to literature, activism, and the fight for justice.

According to Naija247news, the book presented was a significant piece from Soyinka’s body of work, translated to Portuguese to enable access for a wider Brazilian audience. While the specific title was not disclosed at the event, Brazilian officials confirmed it would be part of the country’s national reading campaign focused on Afro-descendant literature.

Naija247news reports that Soyinka expressed appreciation for Brazil’s ongoing efforts to recognize and celebrate African culture within its national identity. He emphasized the importance of literature in confronting authoritarianism, promoting dialogue, and bridging continents through shared historical experiences.

Naija247news gathered that the meeting also explored potential collaborations between Nigerian and Brazilian universities to promote African literature, post-colonial studies, and cultural diplomacy. Discussions were reportedly held on initiating joint conferences, translation programs, and literary fellowships.

Brazil, which is home to the largest population of African descent outside Africa, has in recent years deepened its engagement with the African continent in areas ranging from trade to cultural heritage.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.