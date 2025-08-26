📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
NGX

SEC Stresses Accountability, Transparency as Pillars for Investor Confidence in Nigeria’s Capital Market

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Abuja, Aug. 24, 2025 (NAN) – The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has highlighted accountability and transparency as vital tools for boosting investor confidence in Nigeria’s capital market.

Dr. Emomotimi Agama, SEC’s Director-General, said that investors’ trust is closely linked to how transparent and accountable financial institutions and market operators are.

In a statement released on Sunday, the commission noted that robust internal controls over financial reporting are crucial for maintaining market integrity.

“Internal control over financial reporting is a cornerstone of good disclosure practices. Whether in the securities market, public companies, or other organizations, these controls strengthen accountability, transparency, and integrity within the financial system,” Agama said.

He added, “For investors, what matters is knowing that there is accountability, that people are doing what they ought to do, and that stewardship is being upheld. When investors see that management is committed to these principles, they are more likely to invest.”

On the new Investment and Securities Act (ISA) of 2025, Agama said the legislation introduced reforms designed to make Nigeria’s capital market more transparent and efficient. “We are already seeing improved investor sentiment and increased confidence in the system,” he noted.

The SEC chief reiterated the commission’s dedication to professionalism and adherence to the law, saying these values are driving improvements across Nigeria’s capital market.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigeria, Japan Mining Pact: Strategic Minerals on Japan’s Radar
Next article
Japan and Africa Pledge Cooperation on Critical Minerals, Economic Growth at TICAD 2025
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria and Brazil Sign Historic Air Services Agreement to Boost Trade, Tourism, and Aviation

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Brasilia/Abuja, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria and Brazil have officially signed a landmark Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) to resume direct flights between Africa’s and South America’s largest economies, opening new avenues for trade,...

“Dangote, Mitsui Chemicals Sign MOU for Petrochemical JV in Nigeria’s $4B Refinery Complex”

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Yokohama/Lagos, Aug. 21, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s Dangote Industries has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Japan’s Mitsui Chemicals to establish a joint petrochemical venture in Nigeria, leveraging raw materials from Dangote’s Lagos refinery,...

Japan and Africa Pledge Cooperation on Critical Minerals, Economic Growth at TICAD 2025

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) – Japan and African nations have agreed to deepen collaboration on the “stable supply and responsible development” of critical minerals in Africa, amid rising global competition for these strategic...

Nigeria, Japan Mining Pact: Strategic Minerals on Japan’s Radar

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, Aug. 24, 2025 (Naija247news) — The new partnership between Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Development ministry and Japan’s JOGMEC is not just about broad cooperation — it is about specific minerals critical to Japan’s high-tech and...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigeria and Brazil Sign Historic Air Services Agreement to Boost Trade, Tourism, and Aviation

Nigeria & Africa in Global Affairs 0
Brasilia/Abuja, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria and Brazil have officially signed a landmark Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) to resume direct flights between Africa’s and South America’s largest economies, opening new avenues for trade,...

“Dangote, Mitsui Chemicals Sign MOU for Petrochemical JV in Nigeria’s $4B Refinery Complex”

Quoted Companies 0
Yokohama/Lagos, Aug. 21, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s Dangote Industries has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Japan’s Mitsui Chemicals to establish a joint petrochemical venture in Nigeria, leveraging raw materials from Dangote’s Lagos refinery,...

Japan and Africa Pledge Cooperation on Critical Minerals, Economic Growth at TICAD 2025

Democracy 0
Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) – Japan and African nations have agreed to deepen collaboration on the “stable supply and responsible development” of critical minerals in Africa, amid rising global competition for these strategic...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp