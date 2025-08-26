SEC Stresses Accountability, Transparency as Pillars for Investor Confidence in Nigeria’s Capital Market

Abuja, Aug. 24, 2025 (NAN) – The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has highlighted accountability and transparency as vital tools for boosting investor confidence in Nigeria’s capital market.

Dr. Emomotimi Agama, SEC’s Director-General, said that investors’ trust is closely linked to how transparent and accountable financial institutions and market operators are.

In a statement released on Sunday, the commission noted that robust internal controls over financial reporting are crucial for maintaining market integrity.

“Internal control over financial reporting is a cornerstone of good disclosure practices. Whether in the securities market, public companies, or other organizations, these controls strengthen accountability, transparency, and integrity within the financial system,” Agama said.

He added, “For investors, what matters is knowing that there is accountability, that people are doing what they ought to do, and that stewardship is being upheld. When investors see that management is committed to these principles, they are more likely to invest.”

On the new Investment and Securities Act (ISA) of 2025, Agama said the legislation introduced reforms designed to make Nigeria’s capital market more transparent and efficient. “We are already seeing improved investor sentiment and increased confidence in the system,” he noted.

The SEC chief reiterated the commission’s dedication to professionalism and adherence to the law, saying these values are driving improvements across Nigeria’s capital market.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.