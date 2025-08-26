📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business & Economy

REA MD Reveals Rural Communities Pay Higher Electricity Tariffs Than Band A Customers

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

The Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Aliyu, has disclosed that some rural communities in Nigeria are paying significantly higher electricity tariffs compared to customers classified under Band A. Naija247news gathered that Aliyu made this revelation during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme on Monday.

According to Naija247news, Aliyu explained that tariffs in certain rural areas can range between N250 and N280 per kilowatt-hour, far exceeding the charges faced by Band A customers, who typically enjoy the lowest tariffs. Despite the high cost, Naija247news understands that residents in these remote locations continue to pay using mobile tokens and have access to stable electricity, a development attributed to the REA’s ongoing mini-grid projects.

Naija247news reports that the agency’s mandate is to increase the share of renewable energy in Nigeria’s energy mix by constructing mini-grids in communities with productive use potential. These solar-powered mini-grids have been successfully deployed in several rural areas, bringing reliable power to communities that previously had limited or no access.

Aliyu further noted that the cost of electricity varies depending on the infrastructure deployed in each community. Naija247news gathered that solar energy remains the most economically viable solution so far, while other renewable options such as wind and biomass are still under evaluation.

Naija247news understands that biomass projects have faced challenges due to high logistics costs related to transporting waste for processing, which has made tariffs prohibitively expensive. “The tariff was way above the limit that we can allow, and that is why we are yet to incentivise it,” Aliyu said.

According to Naija247news, discussions are ongoing with the Nigerian Wind Energy Council to explore small-scale wind energy infrastructure that could provide electricity at more affordable tariffs within rural areas. If successful, the REA plans to diversify its energy generation sources beyond solar.

Naija247news reports that Aliyu emphasized the agency’s commitment to expanding electricity access through renewable energy technologies, with a focus on affordability and sustainability for Nigeria’s underserved rural populations.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
FG Targets Integration of 50% of Nomadic Children into Formal Education by 2027
Next article
Ogun Revenue Agency Commends Dangote Cement for Exemplary Tax Compliance
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ogun Revenue Agency Commends Dangote Cement for Exemplary Tax Compliance

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
The Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) has formally commended Dangote Cement Ibese Plant for its outstanding commitment to tax compliance and its consistent role as the highest tax-paying industrial organization in the state. OGIRS...

FG Targets Integration of 50% of Nomadic Children into Formal Education by 2027

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
In a bold move to combat educational exclusion and enhance national development, the Federal Government of Nigeria has set an ambitious target to integrate at least 50% of nomadic children into the formal education system...

FG Finalizes Forfeiture of ₦5 Billion in Shares Linked to Former Army Director

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
The Federal Government has at long last secured the forfeiture of ₦5 billion worth of shares formerly linked to a retired senior army officer. Naija247news gathered that this marks a significant milestone in the government’s...

Japan Visa Controversy: Tinubu Government Chasing Publicity, Not Progress — Bolaji Abdullahi

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Bolaji Abdullahi, has criticized  the Bola Tinubu-led administration over its handling of the recent Japan visa waiver agreement, describing it as a calculated move to chase favorable headlines...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Ogun Revenue Agency Commends Dangote Cement for Exemplary Tax Compliance

Sponsored Posts 0
The Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) has formally commended Dangote Cement Ibese Plant for its outstanding commitment to tax compliance and its consistent role as the highest tax-paying industrial organization in the state. OGIRS...

FG Targets Integration of 50% of Nomadic Children into Formal Education by 2027

Education 0
In a bold move to combat educational exclusion and enhance national development, the Federal Government of Nigeria has set an ambitious target to integrate at least 50% of nomadic children into the formal education system...

FG Finalizes Forfeiture of ₦5 Billion in Shares Linked to Former Army Director

Investigations & Anti-Corruption 0
The Federal Government has at long last secured the forfeiture of ₦5 billion worth of shares formerly linked to a retired senior army officer. Naija247news gathered that this marks a significant milestone in the government’s...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp