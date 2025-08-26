REA MD Reveals Rural Communities Pay Higher Electricity Tariffs Than Band A Customers

The Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Aliyu, has disclosed that some rural communities in Nigeria are paying significantly higher electricity tariffs compared to customers classified under Band A. Naija247news gathered that Aliyu made this revelation during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme on Monday.

According to Naija247news, Aliyu explained that tariffs in certain rural areas can range between N250 and N280 per kilowatt-hour, far exceeding the charges faced by Band A customers, who typically enjoy the lowest tariffs. Despite the high cost, Naija247news understands that residents in these remote locations continue to pay using mobile tokens and have access to stable electricity, a development attributed to the REA’s ongoing mini-grid projects.

Naija247news reports that the agency’s mandate is to increase the share of renewable energy in Nigeria’s energy mix by constructing mini-grids in communities with productive use potential. These solar-powered mini-grids have been successfully deployed in several rural areas, bringing reliable power to communities that previously had limited or no access.

Aliyu further noted that the cost of electricity varies depending on the infrastructure deployed in each community. Naija247news gathered that solar energy remains the most economically viable solution so far, while other renewable options such as wind and biomass are still under evaluation.

Naija247news understands that biomass projects have faced challenges due to high logistics costs related to transporting waste for processing, which has made tariffs prohibitively expensive. “The tariff was way above the limit that we can allow, and that is why we are yet to incentivise it,” Aliyu said.

According to Naija247news, discussions are ongoing with the Nigerian Wind Energy Council to explore small-scale wind energy infrastructure that could provide electricity at more affordable tariffs within rural areas. If successful, the REA plans to diversify its energy generation sources beyond solar.

Naija247news reports that Aliyu emphasized the agency’s commitment to expanding electricity access through renewable energy technologies, with a focus on affordability and sustainability for Nigeria’s underserved rural populations.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.