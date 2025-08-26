PSG signs Rasheedat Ajibade from Atletico Madrid on free transfer

26, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has strengthened its women’s team with the signing of Nigerian star Rasheedat Ajibade on a free transfer from Atletico Madrid. The 25-year-old forward has committed to the French giants until June 2027, becoming the sixth Nigerian player to don the PSG jersey.

A Talented Forward

Ajibade’s impressive track record precedes her, with notable achievements including winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in 2018, being the top scorer at the 2022 WAFCON, and earning Player of the Tournament honors at the 2024 WAFCON. Her signing is expected to significantly enhance PSG’s attacking options as they gear up to challenge perennial rivals Olympique Lyonnais for domestic dominance.

A New Chapter

Ajibade’s move to PSG marks a new chapter in her illustrious career, which has seen her play for Robo Queens in the Nigeria Women’s Premier League, Norwegian club Avaldsnes IL, and Atletico Madrid, where she won the Copa de la Reina and Supercopa de España. She joins compatriot Jennifer Echegini, who is already a key member of the PSG squad.

PSG’s Ambitions

The signing of Ajibade is a strategic move by PSG to bolster their squad and challenge for major honors. With her exceptional skills and goal-scoring ability, Ajibade is expected to make a significant impact at PSG and help the team achieve its ambitions.

Rasheedat Ajibade’s signing is a major coup for PSG, and she will undoubtedly be a key player for the team in the seasons to come. With her talent, experience, and determination, Ajibade is poised to make a lasting impact at PSG and inspire a new generation of Nigerian footballers.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.