The Plateau State government has faulted the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for circulating an old video of President Bola Tinubu’s BRICS summit appearance, claiming it was the President’s ongoing state visit to Brazil alongside Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

A Desperate Move

The Special Adviser to Governor Mutfwang on Inter-Party Relations, John T. Akans, described the APC’s action as a “shameful act of desperation” and accused the party of ignorance and lack of credibility. Akans explained that Governor Mutfwang was officially part of Tinubu’s delegation to Brazil, aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s bilateral relations and exploring economic and agricultural development opportunities. The APC’s attempt to discredit the Mutfwang administration by circulating the old video was seen as a pathetic and malicious tactic.

The Truth About the Visit

Akans emphasized that the inclusion of Mutfwang in the President’s delegation underscores Plateau State’s rising influence in national policy direction and Africa’s agricultural transformation drive. He noted that reputable national media platforms and official presidential handles had extensively covered the Brazil visit, detailing the President’s activities and the participation of his delegation. Akans wondered how the APC could be so ignorant as to release the old video without proper fact-checking.

APC’s Credibility at Stake

The APC’s actions have raised questions about the party’s credibility and ability to engage in constructive politics. By resorting to spreading false information, the APC has shown that it is more interested in mudslinging than in presenting viable alternatives to the current administration. This approach is unlikely to win the party any new supporters or boost its chances in future elections.

Plateau Govt’s Commitment

Despite the APC’s attempts to discredit them, the Plateau government remains committed to its development agenda. Governor Mutfwang’s administration has been working tirelessly to improve the lives of Plateau residents, and the government’s achievements are evident in the state’s progress. The government urges the public to disregard the APC’s propaganda and instead focus on the real issues affecting the state and the country.

The Plateau government’s rebuke of the APC highlights the opposition party’s desperation to undermine Governor Mutfwang’s achievements. As the APC continues to grapple with its own internal issues, its attempts to discredit the Mutfwang administration will likely fall flat. The Plateau government remains confident in its achievements and will continue to work towards the state’s development.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.