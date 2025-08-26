Peter Obi Warned to be Wary of ADC Amid PDP Zoning Decision

26, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The zoning of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket to the southern region has sparked intense speculation about Peter Obi’s political future. As discussions about his potential return to the PDP gain momentum, Professor Jideofor Adibe has cautioned Obi to be cautious in his dealings with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) opposition coalition.

A Strategic Move

Adibe described Obi as a strategic thinker with a second plan, suggesting that the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections should carefully consider his next move. With PDP’s zoning decision, Obi’s return to the party seems increasingly plausible, but Adibe’s warning highlights the need for Obi to tread carefully.

Implications for the 2027 Elections

The PDP’s decision to zone its presidential ticket to the southern region has significant implications for the 2027 elections. If Obi returns to the PDP, it could reshape the party’s dynamics and potentially impact the ADC’s influence. The move could also affect the party’s chances of winning the presidential election.

Obi’s Next Move

As speculations about Obi’s return to the PDP continue to gain traction, his next move will be crucial in determining the country’s political landscape. With reconciliation efforts led by former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Obi’s return to the PDP seems increasingly likely.

*he Role of Zoning

The PDP’s zoning decision has brought the issue of zoning to the forefront of Nigeria’s politics. While some argue that zoning can promote fairness and equity within parties, others believe it can limit the party’s ability to attract voters from other regions. Obi’s views on zoning will likely play a significant role in determining his next move.

A Crucial Decision

As Obi weighs his options, he must consider the potential consequences of his decision. A return to the PDP could provide him with a strong platform to contest the presidency, but it could also lead to internal conflicts within the party. On the other hand, remaining with the Labour Party or exploring other options could provide him with more independence, but it could also limit his chances of winning the presidency.

The PDP’s zoning decision has set off a chain reaction in Nigeria’s political landscape. As Peter Obi navigates his next move, it’s clear that his decision will have far-reaching implications for the country’s 2027 elections. With cautionary advice from Professor Adibe, Obi must carefully consider his options and make an informed decision that will shape his political future.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.