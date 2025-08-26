📰 Naija247News Headlines
Politics & Governance

PDP’s zoning decision may inadvertently boost Tinubu’s re-election bid, says Olawepo-Hashim

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

26, August 2025/Naija 247 news

A former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has sparked controversy by suggesting that the party’s decision to zone its presidential ticket to the South for the 2027 general election could inadvertently aid President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid. According to Olawepo-Hashim, this move is a “default campaign” for Tinubu’s re-election, as it weakens the PDP’s chances of producing a viable presidential candidate.

The Constitutionality Question

Olawepo-Hashim raised concerns about the constitutionality of the zoning decision, stating that it violates provisions of the Nigerian Constitution. He warned that this could spark a constitutional crisis and potentially disqualify the PDP’s candidates. The former presidential aspirant noted that the PDP has never zoned its presidential ticket before, citing past conventions where candidates from different regions were allowed to contest. This departure from tradition has raised eyebrows, with many questioning the party’s motives.

Implications for the 2027 Election

The PDP’s zoning decision has significant implications for the 2027 general election. If the party’s presidential ticket is indeed zoned to the South, it could limit the party’s chances of fielding a strong candidate. This, in turn, could give President Tinubu an advantage in the election. However, some Nigerians believe that the zoning decision could still work in the PDP’s favor, especially if the South produces a strong candidate.

Mixed Reactions from Nigerians

The PDP’s zoning decision has elicited mixed reactions from Nigerians, with some agreeing with Olawepo-Hashim’s assessment and others disagreeing. While some believe that the decision is a recipe for disaster, others see it as a strategic move to revitalize the party’s fortunes. The debate has sparked a national conversation about the merits and demerits of zoning and its potential impact on the country’s politics.

A Call for Caution

As the PDP navigates this complex situation, it is essential for the party to exercise caution and consider the potential consequences of its actions. The party must weigh the benefits of zoning against the potential risks and ensure that its decision aligns with the interests of its members and the Nigerian people. Ultimately, the PDP’s decision will have far-reaching implications for the country’s politics, and it is crucial that the party gets it right.

The PDP’s zoning decision has sparked a heated debate, with many questioning the party’s motives and the potential implications for the 2027 general election. As the country approaches the next general election, one thing is certain – the PDP’s decision will have far-reaching consequences for the party and the country at large. Whether the zoning decision will ultimately aid President Tinubu’s re-election bid or boost the PDP’s chances remains to be seen.

(www.naija247news.com)

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs.

Zoning Backfires: Abba Moro Reveals Why PDP Nominated Atiku in 2023

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
26, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) decision to nominate Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate in 2023, despite him being a northerner, has been revealed to be a deliberate choice that...

Gombe State Expands Governance with 13 New LCDAs

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
26, August 2025/Naija 247 news In a bid to address structural imbalances and bring governance closer to the people, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has signed into law a bill establishing 13 new Local...

APC Lauds INEC Over Peaceful Zamfara By-Election

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
26, August 2025/Naija 247 news The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a peaceful and credible by-election in the Kaura Namoda South state assembly constituency in Zamfara...

PDP Govs Defend Zamfara Meeting, Hit Back at ADC Over Insecurity Remarks

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
26, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors' Forum has come out in defense of their recent meeting in Zamfara State, dismissing criticisms from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over the timing...

