PDP Govs Defend Zamfara Meeting, Hit Back at ADC Over Insecurity Remarks

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has come out in defense of their recent meeting in Zamfara State, dismissing criticisms from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over the timing of the gathering. The ADC had accused the PDP of insensitivity to the victims of recent attacks in the area, urging President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara State.

A War of Words

The PDP governors’ meeting, held in Gusau, the state capital, was slated to discuss national issues, including security. However, the ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, questioned the timing, saying it was inappropriate to hold a political gathering in an environment still reeling from recent attacks. In response, the PDP described the ADC’s criticism as “irresponsible” and accused the party of trying to gain political capital from human lives. The PDP maintained that their meeting was pre-scheduled and focused on finding solutions to the country’s security challenges.

Security Concerns

The PDP governors expressed deep concern over the worsening security situation in the country, commending Zamfara State’s efforts in curbing insecurity but condemning continued killings in other parts of the country, such as Katsina, Plateau, Niger, and Benue states. They called on the federal government to be more responsive to the lives and properties of citizens. In contrast, the ADC demanded the resignation of Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, over his inability to secure and protect lives and properties in the state.

ADC’s Demand for Governor’s Resignation

The ADC chairman in Zamfara State, Alhaji Kabiru Garba, took it a step further, suggesting that the state government consider negotiating with bandits to restore peace. This call has sparked controversy, with many questioning the feasibility and implications of such a move.

The spat between the PDP and ADC over the Zamfara meeting highlights the complexities of addressing insecurity in Nigeria. While the PDP governors are pushing for a more comprehensive approach to security, the ADC’s demands for a state of emergency and Governor Lawal’s resignation raise questions about the effectiveness of such measures. As the country grapples with the security challenge, one thing is certain – the need for a united and collective effort to address the problem.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.