Ogun Revenue Agency Commends Dangote Cement for Exemplary Tax Compliance

The Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) has formally commended Dangote Cement Ibese Plant for its outstanding commitment to tax compliance and its consistent role as the highest tax-paying industrial organization in the state.

OGIRS while on a familiarization tour of the 12mmtp Cement Plant in Ibese led by its Director, Field Operations, Mrs. Oluwaseun Olajube praised the company management’s dedication to fulfilling its civic obligations, noting that Dangote Cement Ibese Plant has set a benchmark for corporate responsibility and financial transparency in Ogun State.

The agency also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders across Ogun State’s industrial sector, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in driving sustainable economic growth and revenue generation.

Impressed by Dangote Cement, Ibese Plant’s tax credentials, Mrs. Olajube expressed satisfaction with the Company and urged it not to drop its guard, while also seeking timely documentation as well as enhanced collaboration, particularly with the Yewa North Zonal Office of the Service.

She expressed the Agency’s commitment to strengthening alliance with the Ibese Plant in the spirit of transparency, accountability, and mutual benefit and reaffirmed its commitment to fostering stronger partnerships with key stakeholders in the state’s industrial sector.

The Revenue Service boss stated, “Dangote Cement Ibese Plant continues to demonstrate excellence in tax compliance, and we are proud to acknowledge their contribution to the economic development of our state.”

OGIRS reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment that rewards transparency and compliance, while encouraging other companies to emulate the example set by Dangote Cement.

Receiving the OGIRS team, Dangote Cement Ibese Plant Director, Mr. Ayyagari Subbaraidu, expressed the management’s appreciation to the Revenue Agency for the commitment and recognition demonstrated with the visit.

The recognition give to Dangote Cement, he said, was not just about numbers – “it is about leadership, integrity, and the positive impact of responsible corporate citizenship,”

He said the revenue Agency’s praise from the underscored the importance of private sector collaboration in driving sustainable revenue generation and supporting public infrastructure and services.

Subbaraidu said; “We recognise that tax revenue is the backbone of economic development of States and remain committed to upholding the principles of compliance, accountability, and transparency in all our engagements with Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.”

The visit marks a significant step in strengthening public-private sector synergy aimed at driving sustainable development and economic growth in Ogun State.

Recall that the President and Chief Executive of the Pan-African Conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Aliko Dangote had disclosed that the Group had paid over N402 billion in taxes in 2024 to the government, making it the highest taxpayer in the country.

The disclosure came in the wake of series of award recently bestowed on the Company and its subsidiaries as Nigeria’s best compliant taxpayer business organisation and FMDQ Gold award winner for being the most active corporate organisation in the foreign exchange market.

The DIL was named Nigeria’s most tax-compliant business organization, a development Dangote described as a testament to its unwavering commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparency. Additionally, the company was honored by FMDQ for its outstanding performance as the most active corporate entity in the foreign exchange market.

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the nation’s tax regulators had during its Special Day at Lagos International Trade fair in 2024 adjudged Dangote Industries Limited as the most compliant taxpayers in Nigeria.

Its subsidiary, Dangote Cement Plc., in another development emerged as the Largest Commercial Paper Quotation on FMDQ and Single Largest Corporate Debt Issue on FMDQ during its last GOLD award held in Lagos.

The FMDQ GOLD Awards, (Global Competitiveness, Operational Excellence, Liquidity and Diversity), is a corporate tradition that recognizes the resilience and agility of the Nigerian financial markets’ participants.

The award acknowledges the valuable efforts of these stakeholders, whose participation in the FMDQ markets and across the financial market infrastructure value chain of FMDQ’s businesses – Securities Exchange, Central Counter-party and Depository – have positively shaped the course of the markets and invariably impacted the development of the Nigerian economy.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.