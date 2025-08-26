📰 Naija247News Headlines
Analysis

Nigeria’s Solar Imports Jump Past 1.7 GW, Highlighting China’s 90% Market Grip

By: Joshua Chinonye

Date:

Lagos, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – African countries imported a record 15,032 megawatts (MW) of solar panels from China in the year to June 2025, representing a 60 percent jump from the previous year. The boom highlights the continent’s urgency to expand electrification, with Nigeria emerging as a key player.

In May alone, imports hit 1.57 gigawatts (GW)—roughly three-quarters of the Hoover Dam’s capacity. Twenty African nations set new records, with Nigeria overtaking Egypt to claim second place at 1,721 MW, while Algeria followed closely with 1,199 MW.

For Nigeria, the surge underscores both promise and vulnerability. The country’s solar adoption is accelerating as government programs and private investors race to expand access in rural and underserved areas. Yet the sector remains heavily dependent on Chinese imports. Industry estimates show that 85–90 percent of solar panels, batteries, inverters, and storage systems installed in Africa originate from China.

This dependency creates difficult policy choices. “Without viable local alternatives, a ban would slow rural electrification in Nigeria, raise costs, and delay adoption,” explained Isah Abdullah, a solar vendor and technician in Kano, reflecting the balancing act between immediate needs and long-term industrial ambitions.

Some African nations are beginning to build local capacity. South Africa’s panel assembly lines now produce around 620 MW annually, though still far below domestic demand estimated at 3 GW. A joint venture between China’s JA Solar and ARTsolar has added a 340 MW facility, creating 150 permanent jobs.

However, analysts warn of persistent structural weaknesses. Africa lacks local production of critical inputs—such as photovoltaic cells, glass, and encapsulants—forcing manufacturers to import nearly all components. Logistics add further strain, with only about 40 percent of African roads paved, compared with 94 percent in the United States, inflating transport costs and slowing deliveries.

Policy tools have proven double-edged. South Africa’s recent 10 percent import duty on solar panels seeks to shield local producers, but developers caution it could raise project costs and delay rollouts at a critical stage of the energy transition.

Experts also note that most African facilities stop at final assembly—the least profitable stage of the solar value chain. “Importing cells versus importing panels—it’s nearly the same,” one industry analyst observed, stressing that local value capture remains minimal.

For Nigeria, which still counts more than 80 million people without access to reliable electricity, the solar surge is a lifeline. But the long-term challenge lies in securing more of the renewable energy value chain—developing not just assembly plants but also upstream industries, from inverters to power electronics.

As Africa stands at a crossroads between cheap imports and deeper industrialization, Nigeria’s rise as the continent’s No. 2 solar importer signals both its demand-driven growth and its urgent need to build resilient, homegrown renewable capacity.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

Joshua Chinonye
Joshua Chinonyehttps://naija247news.com/
Joshua Chinonye is the Energy Editor at Naija247news, covering Nigeria’s oil, gas, and power sectors. He reports on energy policy, market trends, and sustainability with a focus on informing public discourse and decision-makers.

