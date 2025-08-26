Nigerian Equities Extend Bullish Momentum as Market Gains ₦285bn on Renewed Buying Interest

Lagos, Aug. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) kicked off the new trading week on a positive note as equities sustained Friday’s bullish close, with renewed investor appetite lifting market capitalisation by ₦285 billion.

At the close of trading on Monday, the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 435.63 points or 0.31% to settle at 141,439.77 basis points, while market capitalisation rose to ₦89.49 trillion from ₦89.21 trillion recorded on Friday.

Market analysts attributed the rebound to fresh buying interests in blue-chip and mid-tier stocks, led by Julius Berger, Cutix, Regency Alliance, Veritas Kapital, and MC Nichols.

Top Gainers

• Julius Berger surged 9.93% to close at ₦146.10.

• Cutix Plc rose 9.86% to settle at ₦3.90.

• Regency Alliance Insurance advanced 9.70% to finish at ₦1.47.

• Veritas Kapital Assurance appreciated 9.60% to close at ₦2.17.

• MC Nichols climbed 9.38% to ₦3.50.

Top Losers

On the flip side, profit-taking hit some counters:

• University Press dipped 9.92% to ₦5.54.

• Cadbury Nigeria fell 9.61% to ₦57.85.

• Abbey Mortgage Bank shed 8.39% to ₦6.55.

• DAAR Communications dropped 7.44% to ₦1.12.

• Austin Laz declined 6.55% to ₦2.71.

Market Activity

Despite the bullish close, activity levels weakened as both volume and value of trades declined compared with the previous session.

• Total volume traded: 591.2 million shares worth ₦11.7 billion across 33,342 deals.

• This was lower than Friday’s 1.3 billion shares valued at ₦47.8 billion in 25,916 deals.

The most traded stocks were:

• FCMB Holdings — 105.13 million shares valued at ₦1.14 billion.

• Veritas Kapital — 59.6 million shares worth ₦128.8 million.

• Universal Insurance — 34.4 million shares worth ₦45.2 million.

• AIICO Insurance — 26.2 million shares valued at ₦111.9 million.

• GTCO — 25 million shares valued at ₦2.4 billion.

Analyst Outlook

Market watchers say the positive start to the week reflects a cautious return of investor confidence, particularly in banking and insurance stocks, ahead of upcoming half-year earnings reports and potential policy signals from the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

They however warned that weak macroeconomic fundamentals—such as rising inflation, currency volatility, and elevated interest rates—may trigger intermittent profit-taking in the short term.

“We expect selective buying interest in fundamentally strong stocks, but market breadth will likely remain mixed until clearer economic signals emerge,” said a Lagos-based investment analyst.

