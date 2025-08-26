Nigeria, Singapore Seal Investment Treaty as Bilateral Trade with Africa Hits $13.7bn

Lagos/Abuja, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s economic diplomacy received a major boost this week as the bilateral investment treaty (BIT) between Nigeria and Singapore officially entered into force, opening the door for greater capital inflows, investor protection, and new trade opportunities.

The announcement was made in Singapore during the 8th Africa–Singapore Business Forum (ASBF 2025), where Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and Trade Relations, Grace Fu, confirmed that investment treaties with Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire had been activated.

The deal comes at a time when Africa–Singapore trade surged by 50% in the past five years, rising from US$9.2 billion in 2020 to US$13.7 billion in 2024, with Nigeria now positioned to capture a greater share of investment flows from Asia’s financial hub.

Nigeria in Focus

For Nigeria, the treaty is expected to:

• Boost Investor Confidence: By guaranteeing investment protections for Singaporean firms, the agreement reduces risk and attracts more long-term capital into sectors like energy, fintech, infrastructure, and agriculture.

• Expand Bilateral Cooperation: Singaporean companies, which have already invested over US$20 billion across Africa, are increasingly eyeing Nigeria as a strategic entry point into West Africa’s consumer and industrial markets.

• Deepen South-South Ties: With Singapore acting as Asia’s financial and trading gateway, Nigeria can leverage this partnership to diversify trade beyond its traditional Western partners.

High-Level Engagement

The forum featured President John Mahama of Ghana, African Finance Corporation CEO Samaila Zubairu, and Damilola Ogunbiyi, UN Special Representative for Sustainable Energy, underscoring West Africa’s growing weight in Asia–Africa economic relations.

From Nigeria’s standpoint, the agreement strengthens President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s broader Renewed Hope Agenda of attracting FDI, driving industrialisation, and enhancing trade competitiveness.

Wider Africa–Singapore Deals

The ASBF 2025 saw the signing of five new agreements, spanning financial services, sustainability, and consumer goods. Of note:

• Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) inked an MoU with Ghana Standards Authority to strengthen petroleum transaction transparency.

• Singapore’s Arkadiah Technology partnered with Ghana’s CJ Commodities and Oman Carbon on a major agroforestry carbon credit project.

• Singapore-based Embed Financial Group teamed up with Ghana’s Purpleline Solutions to digitise insurance and micro-financing for mass-market access.

Nigeria as the Next Frontier

EnterpriseSG announced an Africa Mission Trip to Lagos and Johannesburg in October 2025, a move that will spotlight Nigeria as a top destination for Singaporean investors exploring Africa’s fast-growing middle-class market and digital economy.

With Nigeria’s GDP estimated at US$477 billion, a youthful population of over 220 million, and rising consumer demand, the treaty is expected to channel new partnerships into sectors such as clean energy, agribusiness, health, and fintech.

The Bottom Line

Nigeria’s inclusion in Singapore’s new wave of bilateral investment treaties signals a strategic pivot towards deeper Asia–Africa integration. For Africa’s largest economy, the partnership is not only about trade—it is about positioning Nigeria as a continental investment hub in the decade ahead.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.