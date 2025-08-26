Nigeria, Japan Seal Mining Partnership as Tinubu Pushes Local Value Addition

Abuja, Aug. 24, 2025 (Naija247news) — Nigeria has taken a significant step in repositioning its mining sector for global investment as the Japan Organisation for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) and the Nigeria Solid Minerals Company (NSMC) agreed to deepen cooperation in mineral exploration, processing, and data exchange.

The deal was announced by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, after talks with JOGMEC President Michio Daito on the sidelines of the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Yokohama, Japan.

The Nigeria–Japan Mining Deal

According to Alake’s aide Kehinde Bamigbetan, the agreement focuses on:

• Technical data sharing to help Japanese firms assess Nigeria’s mineral potential and investment risks.

• Direct engagement between Nigerian and Japanese companies to fast-track partnerships.

• Incentivised entry for Japanese firms, with benefits including tax holidays, duty waivers on mining machinery, and access to upgraded transport infrastructure.

The discussions align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reforms, which the minister said had already improved the investment climate through fuel subsidy removal and a more stable exchange rate regime.

“Producing and processing the critical minerals you need in Nigeria is cheaper and more profitable, as the costs of production are lower,” Alake told Japanese investors.

Why Japan is Looking to Nigeria

Japan, one of the world’s leading technology and industrial hubs, is increasingly seeking diversified mineral supply chains to secure inputs for its automobile, battery, and semiconductor industries. The global competition for critical minerals — such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earths — has intensified amid the push for green energy and electric mobility.

Nigeria, with vast untapped deposits, is positioning itself as a strategic supplier, provided it can enforce policies that ensure local processing before export.

Tinubu’s Industrialisation Agenda

The Nigeria–Japan talks also highlight a broader policy pivot under Tinubu. The administration has repeatedly stressed local value addition, urging foreign investors to set up processing plants inside Nigeria rather than exporting raw minerals.

• This mirrors Nigeria’s past success in cement industrialisation, where local production replaced costly imports.

• It also reflects lessons from oil and gas, where decades of raw crude exports left the country vulnerable to global shocks and dependent on imported refined products.

By insisting that Japanese companies process minerals in-country, Nigeria hopes to create jobs, technology transfer, tax revenues, and industrial clusters that strengthen the wider economy.

Strategic Implications

Analysts say the partnership with Japan could be a geopolitical breakthrough for Nigeria’s mining sector.

• It positions Nigeria as a key player in Asia’s critical mineral supply chains, diversifying away from its traditional dependence on oil.

• It strengthens ties with Japan, a G7 economy that can bring not just capital, but also advanced mining technology and expertise.

• It could spark competitive interest from China, the EU, and the U.S., all of whom are also seeking secure African mineral partnerships.

The talks with Mitsubishi, Sumitomo, and Mitsui & Co., which Alake confirmed earlier, further underscore a rising wave of Japanese corporate interest in Nigeria.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.