Nigeria, Japan Mining Pact: Strategic Minerals on Japan’s Radar

Abuja, Aug. 24, 2025 (Naija247news) — The new partnership between Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Development ministry and Japan’s JOGMEC is not just about broad cooperation — it is about specific minerals critical to Japan’s high-tech and green energy industries.

Naija247news investigations show that Japan is most likely targeting five key mineral classes in Nigeria:

⸻

1. Lithium (for Electric Vehicle Batteries)

• Location in Nigeria: Nasarawa, Ekiti, Kogi, Kwara.

• Why Japan Wants It: Lithium is essential for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, consumer electronics, and energy storage systems.

• Strategic Context: China currently dominates global lithium supply chains. Japan is looking to diversify sources, and Nigeria’s deposits present a cheaper, untapped alternative.

⸻

2. Nickel and Cobalt (for Electronics & Alloys)

• Location in Nigeria: Kaduna (nickel), Taraba, and Bauchi (cobalt traces).

• Why Japan Wants It: Both are vital for stainless steel, aerospace alloys, and rechargeable batteries.

• Strategic Context: Japan imports most of its cobalt from the Democratic Republic of Congo, a region plagued by instability and artisanal mining controversies. Nigeria offers a more stable, policy-driven environment.

⸻

3. Rare Earth Elements (for Semiconductors & Defense)

• Location in Nigeria: Plateau, Benue, Cross River.

• Why Japan Wants It: Rare earths power semiconductors, wind turbines, magnets, and defense equipment.

• Strategic Context: China controls nearly 80% of global rare earth refining. Tokyo is desperate to reduce this dependence, making Nigeria a natural strategic partner.

⸻

4. Gold (for Finance and Electronics)

• Location in Nigeria: Osun, Zamfara, Kebbi.

• Why Japan Wants It: Gold has a dual role — a hedge for Japan’s financial reserves and a conductor in electronics.

• Strategic Context: Nigeria’s artisanal gold exports are booming, but formalising this sector could attract Japanese refiners and stabilise trade flows.

⸻

5. Tin and Tantalite (for Chips & Capacitors)

• Location in Nigeria: Jos (tin), Oyo & Nasarawa (tantalite).

• Why Japan Wants It: These minerals are indispensable for semiconductors, capacitors, and circuit boards.

• Strategic Context: With global semiconductor demand at an all-time high, Japan is eager to build secure African supply chains to support its electronics industry.

⸻

Why This Deal Matters for Nigeria

If well-implemented, this Japan–Nigeria mining pact could:

• Move Nigeria from being a raw material exporter to a value-added hub.

• Create jobs and technical skill transfer through Japanese partnerships.

• Boost Nigeria’s foreign reserves and tax revenues.

• Position the country as a serious competitor to the DRC, Zambia, and even Australia in supplying Asia’s mineral demand.

But experts warn: without strict enforcement of the “no raw export” policy, Nigeria risks repeating its oil sector mistake, where crude oil exports enriched foreign refiners while leaving Nigeria dependent on imports.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.