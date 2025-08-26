Nigeria and Brazil Sign Historic Air Services Agreement to Boost Trade, Tourism, and Aviation

Brasilia/Abuja, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria and Brazil have officially signed a landmark Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) to resume direct flights between Africa’s and South America’s largest economies, opening new avenues for trade, tourism, agriculture, education, and commerce.

The signing ceremony took place in Brasilia, presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil. Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and Brazil’s Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho, jointly executed the agreement.

The BASA, which follows months of diplomatic and technical groundwork, will allow four to five weekly direct flights, likely operated by Nigerian carriers such as Air Peace and Caverton. “At the heart of this visit lies a long-anticipated breakthrough, the signing of BASA, a milestone that promises to redefine air connectivity, trade, and cultural exchange between our continents,” said Obafemi Bajomo, Special Adviser on Foreign Direct Investments to the Minister of Aviation.

Preparations for the agreement began in May 2025, when Nigeria’s Aviation Minister led a delegation to Brazil to open formal bilateral talks. A technical working group was later established to harmonize the BASA for imminent signature. Legal clearance, ministerial vetting, and Federal Executive Council approval have all been completed.

Officials note that the BASA will reduce travel time, cut logistics costs, and create new trade corridors for Nigerian agricultural products, manufactured goods, and services. Beyond commerce, the agreement is expected to revive centuries-old cultural links rooted in Brazil’s Yoruba heritage, stimulating tourism, festivals, and people-to-people exchanges.

Technical cooperation under the agreement will also include pilot training, airport infrastructure upgrades, and other initiatives designed to strengthen Nigeria’s aviation sector. “If signed as planned, the BASA will be a bridge of opportunity, connecting two continents through commerce, tourism, and shared aspirations,” Bajomo added.

The historic BASA marks a significant step in deepening economic resilience, cultural understanding, and transcontinental partnership between Nigeria and Brazil, positioning both nations for stronger collaboration in the years ahead.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.