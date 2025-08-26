📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria & Africa in Global Affairs

Nigeria and Brazil Sign Historic Air Services Agreement to Boost Trade, Tourism, and Aviation

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Brasilia/Abuja, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria and Brazil have officially signed a landmark Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) to resume direct flights between Africa’s and South America’s largest economies, opening new avenues for trade, tourism, agriculture, education, and commerce.

The signing ceremony took place in Brasilia, presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil. Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and Brazil’s Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho, jointly executed the agreement.

The BASA, which follows months of diplomatic and technical groundwork, will allow four to five weekly direct flights, likely operated by Nigerian carriers such as Air Peace and Caverton. “At the heart of this visit lies a long-anticipated breakthrough, the signing of BASA, a milestone that promises to redefine air connectivity, trade, and cultural exchange between our continents,” said Obafemi Bajomo, Special Adviser on Foreign Direct Investments to the Minister of Aviation.

Preparations for the agreement began in May 2025, when Nigeria’s Aviation Minister led a delegation to Brazil to open formal bilateral talks. A technical working group was later established to harmonize the BASA for imminent signature. Legal clearance, ministerial vetting, and Federal Executive Council approval have all been completed.

Officials note that the BASA will reduce travel time, cut logistics costs, and create new trade corridors for Nigerian agricultural products, manufactured goods, and services. Beyond commerce, the agreement is expected to revive centuries-old cultural links rooted in Brazil’s Yoruba heritage, stimulating tourism, festivals, and people-to-people exchanges.

Technical cooperation under the agreement will also include pilot training, airport infrastructure upgrades, and other initiatives designed to strengthen Nigeria’s aviation sector. “If signed as planned, the BASA will be a bridge of opportunity, connecting two continents through commerce, tourism, and shared aspirations,” Bajomo added.

The historic BASA marks a significant step in deepening economic resilience, cultural understanding, and transcontinental partnership between Nigeria and Brazil, positioning both nations for stronger collaboration in the years ahead.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“Dangote, Mitsui Chemicals Sign MOU for Petrochemical JV in Nigeria’s $4B Refinery Complex”
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Dangote, Mitsui Chemicals Sign MOU for Petrochemical JV in Nigeria’s $4B Refinery Complex”

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Yokohama/Lagos, Aug. 21, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s Dangote Industries has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Japan’s Mitsui Chemicals to establish a joint petrochemical venture in Nigeria, leveraging raw materials from Dangote’s Lagos refinery,...

Japan and Africa Pledge Cooperation on Critical Minerals, Economic Growth at TICAD 2025

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) – Japan and African nations have agreed to deepen collaboration on the “stable supply and responsible development” of critical minerals in Africa, amid rising global competition for these strategic...

SEC Stresses Accountability, Transparency as Pillars for Investor Confidence in Nigeria’s Capital Market

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, Aug. 24, 2025 (NAN) – The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has highlighted accountability and transparency as vital tools for boosting investor confidence in Nigeria’s capital market. Dr. Emomotimi Agama, SEC’s Director-General, said that...

Nigeria, Japan Mining Pact: Strategic Minerals on Japan’s Radar

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, Aug. 24, 2025 (Naija247news) — The new partnership between Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Development ministry and Japan’s JOGMEC is not just about broad cooperation — it is about specific minerals critical to Japan’s high-tech and...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

“Dangote, Mitsui Chemicals Sign MOU for Petrochemical JV in Nigeria’s $4B Refinery Complex”

Quoted Companies 0
Yokohama/Lagos, Aug. 21, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s Dangote Industries has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Japan’s Mitsui Chemicals to establish a joint petrochemical venture in Nigeria, leveraging raw materials from Dangote’s Lagos refinery,...

Japan and Africa Pledge Cooperation on Critical Minerals, Economic Growth at TICAD 2025

Democracy 0
Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) – Japan and African nations have agreed to deepen collaboration on the “stable supply and responsible development” of critical minerals in Africa, amid rising global competition for these strategic...

SEC Stresses Accountability, Transparency as Pillars for Investor Confidence in Nigeria’s Capital Market

NGX 0
Abuja, Aug. 24, 2025 (NAN) – The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has highlighted accountability and transparency as vital tools for boosting investor confidence in Nigeria’s capital market. Dr. Emomotimi Agama, SEC’s Director-General, said that...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp