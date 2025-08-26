📰 Naija247News Headlines
Arts & Entertainment

Miss Universe Nigeria 2025 Unveils 22 Finalists as Chidimma Adetshina’s Reign Ends

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

26, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The search for the next Miss Universe Nigeria is heating up as the 2025 pageant has unveiled 22 finalists competing for the coveted crown. The contestants were selected after a rigorous audition process and are now showcasing their strengths, highlighting their unique qualities, and presenting their pet projects on online platforms.

The Road to the Crown

The finalists will undergo a series of challenges and competitions, including evening gown, swimwear/athletic wear, and Q&A segments. They will be judged on their physical and mental fitness, integrity, community involvement, and strong moral values. The winner will represent Nigeria at the 74th Miss Universe pageant, scheduled for November 20, 2025, in Thailand.

A New Chapter

The unveiling of the 22 finalists marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Miss Universe Nigeria journey. The contestants are expected to showcase their talents, intelligence, and charisma as they compete for the top spot. With the reign of Chidimma Adetshina coming to an end, the stage is set for a new queen to emerge and represent Nigeria on the global stage. Chidimma’s reign has been notable for her advocacy and charitable work, and the new winner will be expected to follow in her footsteps.

The Finalists’ Journey

The finalists are currently undergoing intense preparations for the grand finale, which promises to be an exciting and memorable event. They are being mentored by industry experts and are receiving guidance on various aspects of the pageant, including catwalk, speech, and etiquette.

Nigeria’s Representation

The winner of the Miss Universe Nigeria 2025 pageant will not only wear the crown but also represent Nigeria on the international stage. The competition is expected to be fierce, and the winner will need to demonstrate exceptional qualities, intelligence, and charisma to make a lasting impression on the global audience.

The Miss Universe Nigeria 2025 pageant promises to be an exciting and unpredictable ride. With 22 talented and ambitious finalists vying for the crown, the competition is expected to be fierce. As the contestants prepare for the grand finale, Nigerians are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge victorious and represent the country at the Miss Universe pageant, following in the footsteps of Chidimma Adetshina.









