MAN Urges FG to Prioritise Nigerian Manufacturers in ₦712bn Lagos Airport Fencing Project

Lagos, Aug. 24, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called on the Federal Government to demonstrate stronger commitment to its “Nigeria First” policy by prioritising indigenous manufacturers in the ongoing rehabilitation and fencing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The appeal comes after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a ₦712.26 billion contract for the rehabilitation of Terminal One, sparking renewed debate about local content compliance in big-ticket infrastructure projects.

⸻

Local Content vs. Import Dependence

In a statement issued in Lagos, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadri, Director-General of MAN, urged the government to avoid repeating past mistakes where fencing materials were imported from South Africa, despite available domestic capacity.

“That decision discouraged local industries and contradicted government’s stated local content policies,” Ajayi-Kadri recalled.

He argued that sourcing fencing materials locally would create jobs, save scarce foreign exchange, boost tax revenues, and strengthen Nigeria’s industrial base — outcomes consistent with the Executive Orders 003 and 005, which mandate prioritisation of Nigerian-made goods in public procurement.

⸻

The Stakes: Clear Vu Fencing Debate

At the centre of the debate is the proposed Clear Vu fencing system, a high-security fencing solution commonly sourced from South Africa. MAN insists that Nigerian companies possess both the technical expertise and manufacturing capacity to produce fencing materials that meet international safety and durability standards.

“In considering the procurement of Clear Vu fencing, indigenous manufacturers should be given priority, and it should not be imported,” Ajayi-Kadri said.

While acknowledging the competence of foreign suppliers, he stressed that patronising local manufacturers is not just an industrial policy choice but a strategic economic decision to promote self-reliance and industrial resilience.

⸻

Policy Alignment: Nigeria First Under Tinubu

Ajayi-Kadri reminded contractors and policymakers that President Bola Tinubu’s Nigeria First policy leaves little room for unnecessary imports where local substitutes exist.

He noted that the Lagos airport fencing project provides an opportunity to correct historical lapses and serve as a benchmark for enforcing local content across all federal infrastructure projects.

“This is a test case for government’s sincerity in implementing its own policies. Importing fencing materials will undermine the Nigeria First agenda,” the MAN DG stated.

⸻

Economic Implications: Why It Matters

Nigeria currently faces severe foreign exchange pressures, with the naira under strain from import dependence and weak export earnings. Analysts say decisions like the Lagos fencing project represent an opportunity to support industrialisation, reduce import bills, and strengthen the naira by keeping government procurement within the domestic economy.

Moreover, with over 35% of Nigeria’s manufacturing capacity underutilised, MAN argues that federal contracts should be used as leverage to revive local industries while showcasing the country’s industrial competence to international investors.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.