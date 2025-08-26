MAN Rejects 4% Customs FOB Levy, Warns of Heavy Blow to Nigerian Manufacturing and Rising Consumer Prices

Lagos, Nigeria | August 25, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s fragile manufacturing sector may be heading for another storm as the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) on Monday rejected the sudden reintroduction of a four per cent Free on Board (FOB) levy by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), describing it as an anti-growth policy that undermines competitiveness and contradicts earlier government commitments.

The levy, which quietly took effect on August 4, 2025, comes despite the Federal Government’s earlier suspension of the charge amid widespread pushback from manufacturers and business stakeholders.

Speaking in Lagos, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadri, Director-General of MAN, expressed deep concern that the policy would increase the cost of importing critical raw materials, machinery, and spare parts—inputs that are vital to sustaining local production but are not available domestically.

A Policy that Defies Reality

Ajayi-Kadri explained that MAN conducted a rapid technical assessment of the new policy and discovered troubling implications.

“The narrative that the four per cent levy streamlines multiple charges and lowers cargo clearance costs does not reflect the reality facing manufacturers. The truth is that the four per cent charge is much more burdensome than the combined seven per cent surcharge and one per cent Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) levy it replaced,” he said.

According to him, the higher levy will not only stifle manufacturers but also worsen Nigeria’s inflationary pressures, erode investor confidence, and escalate the cost of doing business.

Nigeria Losing Regional Competitiveness

Ajayi-Kadri drew comparisons with West African peers, noting that countries such as Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Senegal keep inspection or collection fees at 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent of FOB, reserving higher tariffs for luxury or non-essential imports.

By contrast, Nigeria’s blanket four per cent charge on all imports, including industrial inputs, will:

• Inflate production and logistics costs,

• Push companies toward informal cross-border sourcing and smuggling,

• Trigger cargo diversion to neighbouring ports in Benin and Togo, and

• Encourage under-declaration of imports, thereby undermining Customs’ own revenue drive.

“No nation develops by deliberately making production uncompetitive,” the MAN DG stressed.

Appeal for Suspension and Dialogue

Ajayi-Kadri urged the Federal Government and the Customs Service to suspend the policy and set a fresh implementation date of December 31, 2025.

This, he explained, would align with the January 2026 commencement of newly introduced tax laws, giving manufacturers breathing space to adjust and allowing for proper consultation with industry stakeholders.

“This timeframe will permit a full technical session with strategic stakeholders to design a business-friendly framework. It will also help avoid unintended consequences that may cripple the survival of affected businesses and undermine national industrialisation,” he said.

A Call for Balanced Revenue Generation

In the meantime, MAN recommended retaining the existing regime of 1% CISS levy plus a 7% cost of collection fee, which it said offers a better balance between revenue generation and industrial competitiveness.

Ajayi-Kadri warned that forcing the four per cent levy on the sector at this time would have direct consequences for 230 million Nigerians, as manufacturers will inevitably pass higher costs on to consumers, further fuelling inflation and making local goods less affordable.

Industrial Sector Under Pressure

The latest dispute adds to the growing list of headwinds confronting Nigeria’s industrial base—ranging from foreign exchange scarcity and rising energy costs to infrastructure bottlenecks and policy uncertainty.

Industry analysts say the four per cent FOB levy could become the tipping point that drives more factories into closure or relocation, eroding Nigeria’s ambition to become the manufacturing hub of West Africa.

As the standoff deepens, stakeholders are watching whether the Federal Government will heed MAN’s warnings and embrace a more consultative, evidence-based approach to economic policy, or press ahead with measures that risk stalling the country’s industrial recovery.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.