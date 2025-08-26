📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
AnalysisManufacturing

MAN Rejects 4% Customs FOB Levy, Warns of Heavy Blow to Nigerian Manufacturing and Rising Consumer Prices

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria | August 25, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s fragile manufacturing sector may be heading for another storm as the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) on Monday rejected the sudden reintroduction of a four per cent Free on Board (FOB) levy by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), describing it as an anti-growth policy that undermines competitiveness and contradicts earlier government commitments.

The levy, which quietly took effect on August 4, 2025, comes despite the Federal Government’s earlier suspension of the charge amid widespread pushback from manufacturers and business stakeholders.

Speaking in Lagos, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadri, Director-General of MAN, expressed deep concern that the policy would increase the cost of importing critical raw materials, machinery, and spare parts—inputs that are vital to sustaining local production but are not available domestically.

A Policy that Defies Reality

Ajayi-Kadri explained that MAN conducted a rapid technical assessment of the new policy and discovered troubling implications.

“The narrative that the four per cent levy streamlines multiple charges and lowers cargo clearance costs does not reflect the reality facing manufacturers. The truth is that the four per cent charge is much more burdensome than the combined seven per cent surcharge and one per cent Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) levy it replaced,” he said.

According to him, the higher levy will not only stifle manufacturers but also worsen Nigeria’s inflationary pressures, erode investor confidence, and escalate the cost of doing business.

Nigeria Losing Regional Competitiveness

Ajayi-Kadri drew comparisons with West African peers, noting that countries such as Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Senegal keep inspection or collection fees at 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent of FOB, reserving higher tariffs for luxury or non-essential imports.

By contrast, Nigeria’s blanket four per cent charge on all imports, including industrial inputs, will:
• Inflate production and logistics costs,
• Push companies toward informal cross-border sourcing and smuggling,
• Trigger cargo diversion to neighbouring ports in Benin and Togo, and
• Encourage under-declaration of imports, thereby undermining Customs’ own revenue drive.

“No nation develops by deliberately making production uncompetitive,” the MAN DG stressed.

Appeal for Suspension and Dialogue

Ajayi-Kadri urged the Federal Government and the Customs Service to suspend the policy and set a fresh implementation date of December 31, 2025.

This, he explained, would align with the January 2026 commencement of newly introduced tax laws, giving manufacturers breathing space to adjust and allowing for proper consultation with industry stakeholders.

“This timeframe will permit a full technical session with strategic stakeholders to design a business-friendly framework. It will also help avoid unintended consequences that may cripple the survival of affected businesses and undermine national industrialisation,” he said.

A Call for Balanced Revenue Generation

In the meantime, MAN recommended retaining the existing regime of 1% CISS levy plus a 7% cost of collection fee, which it said offers a better balance between revenue generation and industrial competitiveness.

Ajayi-Kadri warned that forcing the four per cent levy on the sector at this time would have direct consequences for 230 million Nigerians, as manufacturers will inevitably pass higher costs on to consumers, further fuelling inflation and making local goods less affordable.

Industrial Sector Under Pressure

The latest dispute adds to the growing list of headwinds confronting Nigeria’s industrial base—ranging from foreign exchange scarcity and rising energy costs to infrastructure bottlenecks and policy uncertainty.

Industry analysts say the four per cent FOB levy could become the tipping point that drives more factories into closure or relocation, eroding Nigeria’s ambition to become the manufacturing hub of West Africa.

As the standoff deepens, stakeholders are watching whether the Federal Government will heed MAN’s warnings and embrace a more consultative, evidence-based approach to economic policy, or press ahead with measures that risk stalling the country’s industrial recovery.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
NNPC’s Ojulari Charts New Business Model on Value, Efficiency and ESG as Nigeria Seeks Energy Resilience
Next article
Ebonyi Oil Investor Debunks Rumours, Claims Ownership of Multimillion-Naira F&T Freeman Petroleum Station in Abakaliki
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria and Brazil Sign Historic Air Services Agreement to Boost Trade, Tourism, and Aviation

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Brasilia/Abuja, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria and Brazil have officially signed a landmark Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) to resume direct flights between Africa’s and South America’s largest economies, opening new avenues for trade,...

“Dangote, Mitsui Chemicals Sign MOU for Petrochemical JV in Nigeria’s $4B Refinery Complex”

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Yokohama/Lagos, Aug. 21, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s Dangote Industries has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Japan’s Mitsui Chemicals to establish a joint petrochemical venture in Nigeria, leveraging raw materials from Dangote’s Lagos refinery,...

Japan and Africa Pledge Cooperation on Critical Minerals, Economic Growth at TICAD 2025

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) – Japan and African nations have agreed to deepen collaboration on the “stable supply and responsible development” of critical minerals in Africa, amid rising global competition for these strategic...

SEC Stresses Accountability, Transparency as Pillars for Investor Confidence in Nigeria’s Capital Market

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, Aug. 24, 2025 (NAN) – The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has highlighted accountability and transparency as vital tools for boosting investor confidence in Nigeria’s capital market. Dr. Emomotimi Agama, SEC’s Director-General, said that...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigeria and Brazil Sign Historic Air Services Agreement to Boost Trade, Tourism, and Aviation

Nigeria & Africa in Global Affairs 0
Brasilia/Abuja, Aug. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria and Brazil have officially signed a landmark Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) to resume direct flights between Africa’s and South America’s largest economies, opening new avenues for trade,...

“Dangote, Mitsui Chemicals Sign MOU for Petrochemical JV in Nigeria’s $4B Refinery Complex”

Quoted Companies 0
Yokohama/Lagos, Aug. 21, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s Dangote Industries has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Japan’s Mitsui Chemicals to establish a joint petrochemical venture in Nigeria, leveraging raw materials from Dangote’s Lagos refinery,...

Japan and Africa Pledge Cooperation on Critical Minerals, Economic Growth at TICAD 2025

Democracy 0
Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) – Japan and African nations have agreed to deepen collaboration on the “stable supply and responsible development” of critical minerals in Africa, amid rising global competition for these strategic...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp