Japan Visa Controversy: Tinubu Government Chasing Publicity, Not Progress — Bolaji Abdullahi

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Bolaji Abdullahi, has criticized  the Bola Tinubu-led administration over its handling of the recent Japan visa waiver agreement, describing it as a calculated move to chase favorable headlines rather than a step rooted in substantive diplomacy.

Naija247news gathered that Abdullahi, a chieftain of the opposition, made the comments during a public policy dialogue in Abuja while reacting to the media excitement that followed the announcement of the visa waiver for Nigerian diplomatic and official passport holders travelling to Japan.

According to Naija247news, the Federal Government recently signed a diplomatic visa waiver agreement with the Government of Japan, a deal officials hailed as a milestone in Nigeria’s international relations. However, Abdullahi downplayed the development, arguing that the administration’s fixation on optics undermines the long-term strategic interests of the country.

Naija247news understands that the former minister questioned the real value of the agreement, stating that it affects only a narrow segment of the population, government officials and diplomats, while ordinary Nigerians continue to face rigorous visa restrictions and unfavorable immigration policies in countries like Japan.

He noted that “Nigeria’s foreign policy should aim at creating opportunities for all citizens, not just the privileged few who hold diplomatic passports.” Naija247news reports that Abdullahi further accused the Tinubu government of using symbolic wins to distract from domestic challenges such as inflation, insecurity, and the naira’s persistent volatility.

Naija247news gathered that Abdullahi’s comments have sparked renewed debate over the Tinubu administration’s foreign policy priorities, especially as public scrutiny increases over the economic and diplomatic direction of the country.

Critics say the government is more interested in media-friendly announcements than implementing policy frameworks that yield tangible benefits for the broader population. Naija247news understands that many Nigerians remain unconvinced by the significance of the visa waiver, viewing it as another elitist move disconnected from everyday realities.

According to Naija247news, the presidency has not officially responded to Abdullahi’s remarks, but government sources suggest that the deal forms part of broader diplomatic engagements aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s global partnerships.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

