Democracy

Japan and Africa Pledge Cooperation on Critical Minerals, Economic Growth at TICAD 2025

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Yokohama, Japan, Aug. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) – Japan and African nations have agreed to deepen collaboration on the “stable supply and responsible development” of critical minerals in Africa, amid rising global competition for these strategic resources.

The commitment was made in a joint statement during the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 2025), where leaders also stressed debt management, the rule of law, and local value addition of minerals to boost economic self-reliance.

“Given the global demand for critical minerals, we advocate for a fair and equitable partnership that supports local processing and value addition within Africa,” the declaration said. Critical minerals such as cobalt, essential for electric vehicle batteries and other clean technologies, are seen as vital for Africa’s industrial and technological growth.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, co-chair of the conference, emphasized investment, industrial cooperation, and human capital development as central to Africa’s future. “We will work to expand investment for the future of Africa, boost industrial cooperation, and cultivate human resources,” Ishiba said.

The conference comes as global powers, including Japan, China, and the United States, vie for strategic influence in Africa’s fast-growing economies and youthful population. While China has faced criticism over alleged “debt-trap diplomacy,” the TICAD declaration underscored debt transparency and strengthened management for sustainable development.

Africa’s regional integration was also highlighted. Leaders pledged to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area to enhance competitiveness, reduce tariffs, and integrate African value chains into global markets.

Other commitments included improving healthcare access, agriculture, food systems, and youth exchanges between Japan and African nations. Leaders also reiterated support for full African representation in the U.N. Security Council, a long-standing Japanese diplomatic objective.

About 50 African states participated in the three-day TICAD 2025 meeting, which focused on peace and stability, economic development, and social issues. TICAD, co-hosted by Japan, the U.N., the World Bank, and the African Union Commission, will next be held on African soil.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

