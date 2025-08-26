INEC Sounds Alarm Over 360,000 Uncollected PVCs in Osun

26, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun State has raised a red flag over 360,794 uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2026 Osun state governorship election. With a total of 1,954,800 registered voters in the state, INEC is urging eligible voters to collect their PVCs, stressing that no PVC means no voting.

A Call to Action

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Osun State, Dr. Mutiu Agboke, has emphasized the importance of collecting PVCs, stating that no voter will be allowed to participate in the election without accreditation using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS). The commission is mobilizing stakeholders, including the media, to encourage voters to collect their PVCs and participate in the electoral process.

Continuous Voter Registration

In a bid to accommodate fresh eligible voters, transfer of cards, and replacement of defaced or lost PVCs, INEC will commence Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) on August 25, 2025. This move is expected to provide an opportunity for those who have not collected their PVCs to do so and for new voters to register.

Implications for the Election

The large number of uncollected PVCs could potentially impact voter turnout and the overall outcome of the election. INEC’s efforts to encourage voters to collect their PVCs are crucial in ensuring that all eligible voters can exercise their right to vote.

Voter Education

INEC’s voter education programs will play a vital role in enlightening voters on the importance of collecting PVCs and participating in the electoral process. The commission’s efforts to educate voters will help to increase voter turnout and promote a credible election.

The uncollected PVCs in Osun State pose a significant challenge to the electoral process. INEC’s call to eligible voters to collect their PVCs is a timely reminder of the importance of participation in the democratic process. As the 2026 Osun state governorship election approaches, it is expected that voters will heed INEC’s call and collect their PVCs to exercise their right to vote.

